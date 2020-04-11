When the Rev. Ronnette Comfort-Butler pulled her eldest son from a program for special needs youths that was not serving his needs several years ago, she made a promise to him.

“As I knelt in front of this little boy who was so happy, I said ‘Someday, Mommy will write something or do something so that no other child will ever have to go through this again.’ ”

That something was a program designed to help people with cognitive disorders better understand what they were being told. Titled “How to develop a practice of radical hospitality for people with cognitive processing disorders,” it became the capstone project of her Doctor of Ministry degree at Lancaster Theological Seminary.

Comfort-Butler, who is pastor of Maytown Reformed United Church of Christ, said pursuing her doctorate at Lancaster Theological Seminary was her way of honoring her promise to her son.

Comfort-Butler's oldest son was born with Central Processing Auditory Disorder — which means his hearing and brain do not work in tandem. That, in turn, affects his short-term memory.

While pastoring her congregation in Maytown, she quickly discovered that her son was not alone. Others struggled with processing disorders as well. It led her to ask what she could do.

She sought to develop a program that doesn’t just welcome people with cognitive disorders at the church door, but to let them know they are valued.

Noting that the denomination’s catch line is “inclusivity,” she said that “does not mean that you are valued or that you are embraced. I wanted to go beyond that.”

She researched metacognitive peer tutoring studies done by Vanderbilt University and adopted that into her work.

“The basis of this is to really understand how people with these various syndromes, how their processing works or doesn’t work,” she said.

She said one way to help those with auditory disorders understand is for the pastor to provide a manuscript of the sermon or remarks.

She also discovered that by using imagery and speaking in short sentences, not only did people with cognitive disorders understand her, but those without any disorders also had a better understanding of what she was saying.

“It was an ‘Aha!’ moment for me,” she said. “If it can work in my little church, it can work anywhere.”

Millennial focus

Like Comfort-Butler’s project, the Rev. Colie Bettivia’s topic was personal. Titled, “Hello, We’re Here!: Active Participation in Traditional Church Congregations By Those in the Millennial Generation,” her project focused on her own age group.

“I, myself, am a millennial,” she said speaking by phone from her home in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. “People love to talk about millennials and mostly have been talking about ‘Where are the millennials, why aren’t they in church and how do we get them back?’ ”

The conversations, she said, made her feel uncomfortable. “I felt people were talking about me in ways I didn’t always appreciate.”

After enrolling in the seminary’s hybrid doctoral program, which is accomplished largely online with only occasional visits to Lancaster, she gained a new perspective.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“What I was trying to do was to take that conversation about millennials and church but twist it around the other way. Part of what I wanted to shine a spotlight on was to say, ‘There are millennials in church and not only are they there, they are there on purpose.’ ”

She set out to speak with millennials to find out why they attend and why so many of their peers do not.

She did a sibling study, looking at pairs of millennials in which one was active in church while the other was not.

A major factor turned out to be who they were married to.

“If their spouse was someone who cared about church and wanted to be in church, they were more likely to be in church together,” she said. If the spouse was not interested or was ambivalent about church, they were less likely to attend.

If that seems to have been a reasonable outcome, her study of LGBT siblings went against convention.

While data indicate that LGBT individuals are less likely to be people of faith than the general population, she found that millennial siblings who were raised together in church, the one who identified as LGBT was more likely to be involved in church as an adult.

Often, she said, LGBT persons have had to fight an internal struggle to determine their own identity as well as fight against church stances that seemed to exclude them.

“I think part of it is that they’ve come to fight harder for their faith,” she said. Therefore, they either reject church entirely or fight to prove they belong.

“The folks I spoke to chose to fight.”

While it was not part of her capstone project, Bettivia believes current shelter in place conditions due to the coronavirus actually may attract more millennials to church because they are accustomed to interacting online.

“Something I think churches can learn from millennials right now is the value of that online community,” she said. “These virtual relationships … are just as real and authentic and meaningful as physically being together.”

Doctoral students

Comfort-Butler and Bettivia were two of seven students who presented their final doctoral projects via Zoom before peers recently. Other doctoral students and their projects included:

Faith Dickens Fitzgerald: “Renewing the Spirit of Hospice: A Spiritual Response to Compassion Fatigue in Hospice Workers”; Will Hagenbuch, “ ‘Won't You Be My Neighbor?’: Creating an Interconnected Onsite and Online Christian Community”; Karin Pejack “ ‘Where Two or Three Are Gathered …’: A Study of Multiple Christian Congregations under One Steeple”; Kim Stryjak “The Holy Week of Our Lives: How to Help Faith Leaders have Conversations around Death and Dying in our Faith Communities”; and Marjory Roth “ ‘Is it a Savior?’: Finding Salvation in Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Batman.”