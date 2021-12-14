The deadline is Friday, Dec. 17, to turn a hunk of butter into a work of art and enter your sculpture in the state Department of Agriculture's second "Butter Up!" contest.

If you're a resident of Pennsylvania, you're eligible to create your butter sculpture, photograph it and enter it via email by noon Friday.

Prizes for winners and runners-up, which will be judged by public voting via the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page, include $25 and $50 grocery store gift cards.

A few rules: You can use up to 5 pounds of butter, and are allowed to use sculpting wire, chicken wire and a base in your design; be sure to cover all wire completely with butter. Don't use dyes or coloring in your sculpture. And please keep it clean; be sure it isn't obscene or vulgar, or "offensive to standards of modesty and decency," cautions the agriculture department.

Your entry will fit into one of the following six age groups for judging: age 5 and under, elementary school (ages 5-10), middle school (ages 11-13), high school (ages 14-17), adult (ages 18-64) and senior (ages 65+).

Once you've created your sculpture you must snap a picture of it sitting next to a piece of paper on which you've hand-written the full name and age of the sculpture's creator, along with the words "2022 Butter Sculpture Entry."

Then, email it to agcontests@pa.gov with "Butter Up Entry" in the subject line.

Be sure to include your name, age, county of residence, phone number and the name of your favorite Pennsylvania dairy product. Note that entries for minors must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian.

Winners will be determined by the number of reactions (likes, "wows," "cares," etc.) once the entries are posted on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page. Public "judging" runs through noon Tuesday, Dec. 21, and winners and runners-up in each age category will be announced Dec. 22.

For more information and contest rules, visit the contest website.

The contest is a bit of a preview of the excitement that surrounds the unveiling of the annual butter sculpture at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, which returns in person Jan. 8-15, 2022, at the Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg. The first "Butter Up!" contest was held in January of this year, while the Farm Show went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.