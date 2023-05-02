Peanuts, hot dogs, even ice cream in a little hat-sized bowl – there's no sport tied to specific foods quite like baseball.

Since 2005, Clipper Magazine Stadium has hosted both the Lancaster Barnstormers and a bounty of food options, from the beloved and obvious to the interesting and experiential. Now, with the team is coming off a title-winning season, the stadium staff is out to make sure fans have a food experience worthy of champions.

The 2023 season will include both new and improved menu items at the stadium, along with a new partnership making the food happen – Michael White, formerly of Carr’s Restaurant and Bent Creek Country Club in Manheim Township, will serve as the new director of culinary operations, and Josh Bauman is returning for a second year as concessions manager.

White was brought in at the tail end of the 2022 season, in part because of a friendship with neighbor and Barnstormers general manager, Michael Reynolds.

Ballpark by the numbers How will fans chomp down in Clipper Magazine Stadium during this Barnstormers’ season? Here’s an estimate, rounded up, from concessions manager Josh Bauman. Peanuts – 500,000 Popcorn – 1,500,000 kernels Burgers – 15,000 (3,000 pounds) Beers – 55,000 (8,500 gallons) Lemonade – 1,500 gallons Nacho cheese – 250 gallons Soft pretzels – 10,000 Hot dogs – 25,000 (5,000 pounds) Hot dog buns – 25,000 Ice Cream – 1,250 gallons

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reynolds asked White if he could provide housing to a player, knowing that White had a few empty bedrooms due to his children being grown up.

Before long, that request was followed up by another – would you want to run food for the suites at the stadium?

“I went from living in my house by myself, to living with baseball players to working here, all in a very short period of time,” White says in the kitchen area at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

For White, the job of keeping customers in the suites happy is not terribly different than working in a standard restaurant, it’s just that the serving sizes tend to be larger. In accordance with restaurant trends across the country, White says that the menu will be slightly smaller than in years past, but no less delicious.

“Cooking's cooking. It's certainly different, I'm not cooking filet mignon at work ... well, actually we do have tenderloin on the menu, and some other nicer things,” White says. “But for the most part, this is a ballpark, we're making ballpark food. My mentality as a chef is, I would rather do 10 things well and excel at them, then have 15 things and five of them not be so good.”

Some of the new menu items White is excited for include a host of Asian-influenced delicacies, such as soy-glazed pork dumplings, vegetarian spring rolls and California sushi rolls, all made in-house. One crowd request fulfilled this season is the debut of alcoholic slushies, which will come in two flavors, raspberry and watermelon.

A quick look at prices for the 2023 season Triple Play Tots (sour cream and chive Tater Tots with shredded cheddar, bacon bits, chipotle ranch, green onions) - $14 Jumbo turkey leg - $14 Fresh-popped popcorn - $5 Craft hot dog of the week - $7.50 Domestic beer - $6 Jersey Shore Fry Company fries - $6 Korean BBQ glazed boneless pork ribs - $7 Spinach, sausage and ricotta-stuffed mushrooms - $5 Fuddrucker’s cheeseburger and fries - $14 Blazin’ J’s chicken garden salad - $10

On the main level, in concessions, Bauman says that his first season was “great, but hectic,” as he learned the layout of the stadium. Originally from Scranton, Bauman started as a dishwasher at Montage Mountain Ski Resort before working his way up to kitchen manager, which he then parlayed into a job at the stadium.

The main concourse level is anchored on the first base and third base side with burgers by Fuddrucker’s and a variety of spicy chicken from Blazin’ J’s, respectively. Lancaster County food and drink gets top-billing throughout the concourse, whether its ice cream by Kreider Farms, barbecue from Hess’ BBQ or the litany of local beers available at the Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck.

Even with what might be considered “quintessential” food items, there is creativity at play. Take the humble hot dog, created roughly a mile away at the Kunzler Factory on Manor Street – in addition to readily-available standard hot dogs, Bauman plans to feature a different “hot dog of the week” creation every single week at the stadium, with plans in place even for playoff games. Bauman says that the first week’s dog will be a “Tex-Mex” variation for Cinco de Mayo.

With the help of industry publications, the Clipper team is also introducing or re-introducing other slight twists on comfortable favorites. Loaded tater tots, Doritos walking tacos and a jumbo turkey leg are just a few that Bauman is hoping will help turn heads.

"We’re looking for things like that, to make people do a double glance (at someone else's food) and ask, 'Where'd you get that at?'”

Even the popcorn, cotton candy and nuts are getting a freshening up, as the concessions staff will return to creating each concoction fresh every day, after two seasons of buying it pre-packaged due to the pandemic.

With 66 games in the season, there’s sizable potential that a Barnstormers fan could eat something slightly different than a previous visit with each swing of the bat. “The one thing that never gets old is the atmosphere,” Bauman says. “There's nothing like being at a ballpark, there's nothing like hearing the National Anthem every game, it still gives you chills. Every game, there's something I love being here for.”

Lancaster Silverball Retro Arcade On the non-food side of things, Clipper Magazine Stadium’s newest attraction is the fully revamped Lancaster Silverball Retro Arcade. Previously enclosed inside a single private suite, the arcade now encapsulates three suites and can hold up to 180 people. Over 60 pristine pinball machines line the wall, with the opposite side providing a sizable view of the entire stadium. White says that a full-time event coordinator has been hired strictly to book parties and events for the space, with future plans to have the space available to book beyond the end of the baseball season.Currently, the space can be rented on the Lancaster Barnstormers website for game days and non-game days alike. “What's funny is, you come in, you'll see the kids who have no clue what the thing is," White says, motioning to the pinball machines. "And then you see the adults are being nostalgic and playing them, it's unusual to watch."