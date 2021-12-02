’Tis the season of cookie bakes, candy canes and gingerbread houses trimmed with peppermints and gumdrops.

Few things are more festive than a cute little gingerbread house or a fancy mansion crafted in gingerbread. In many ways, building a gingerbread house requires not only baking and decorating skills, but also construction know-how.

“I always recommend starting small if it’s your first gingerbread house,” says Tracie Gotshall, baking and pastry arts instructor at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center, Mount Joy campus.

That means that the cute little cottage might be a better bet than something more ambitious like Gotshall’s own authentic model of the Dutch Wonderland castle.

“Duplicating an existing building is far more challenging than creating your own,” she says.

To get started, you need a plan. You can make a template of your gingerbread house with cardboard from a cereal box or something similar. Figure out the size of each panel and the roof. You can even “pre-build” it with the cardboard panels.

Once you bake the gingerbread, you will want to cut the gingerbread to fit your template. Gotshall recommends cutting the pieces while they are still warm, so they won’t crumble. You want clean, crisp lines. You can bake the gingerbread a day or two ahead of time to make sure it is nice and hardened. Don’t try to cut it after it has hardened.

The gingerbread recipe is for a crisp gingerbread, rather than a soft, cake-like gingerbread. The secret is to avoid eggs in the recipe, since eggs tend to make it too fluffy to use for building.

“It’s more like a gingersnap, and it will keep for weeks,” Gotshall says, in case you want to eat your creation later.

To hold your gingerbread panels together, you will need “mortar.” That would be royal icing, which does not have fat in it, like butter. A buttery frosting will slide right off and your house will collapse.

Royal icing is made with egg whites that are beaten until they are fluffy. The recipe calls for confectioners’ sugar and egg whites. It will be soupy at first, but when it is thoroughly beaten, it will work better.

“It seems pretty runny, but when it dries it is rock solid,” Gotshall says.

You can prop the pieces with soup cans or similar items until they dry. Once your gingerbread house is set, it’s time to decorate. Be sure to decorate it before the royal icing is too hard or the candy decorations won’t set.

When building gingerbread houses with children, it is best to use royal icing made with meringue powder rather than egg whites. Children often lick their fingers, and raw egg carries the risk of salmonella. Once the royal icing dries, that risk disappears because the bacteria can’t live. During the building process, it’s important to wash your hands and not put your hands near your mouth if you are using raw egg whites.

“The meringue powder is a safer and easier option, especially if children are involved,” Gotshall says.

The decorations can vary, depending on whether you are building a rustic gingerbread house or something more elegant. Gotshall likes to use candy-coated sunflower seeds that look like holiday lights. Sheets of gelatin create country cottage windows. Decorating candies might include peppermints gumdrops, marshmallows, caramels, gummies, spearmint trees, coated candies, shredded wheat type cereal, wafer candies and candy canes.

Linda Leeking, a cooking and baking instructor for Zest! Cooking School, suggests pre-cut, pre-stamped window and door patterns are helpful for doing projects with children. These pre-cut gingerbread house pieces can be purchased at the Zest! store in downtown Lititz.

Leeking is a retired teacher in the family and consumer science department in the Warwick School District and has been at Zest! for four years. In her advanced culinary classes at Warwick High School, students built card-stock models, then used the card stock to cut out the rolled gingerbread, she says.

“That must all be done on a sheet pan because you cannot lift the gingerbread without distorting the pieces after it’s cut,” Leeking says.

Beginners might want to start with gingerbread house kits, but as they gain experience they can get more ambitious. Leeking suggests purchasing a book like “Gingerbread for All Seasons” by Teresa Layman.

Gingerbread projects are fun for the whole family, says Leeking, who started gingerbread house projects with her grandchildren when they were as young as 2.