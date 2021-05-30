Two years ago this very weekend, my husband and I were in Lancaster city looking for a place to live. In mere weeks, we would be moving here from Seattle. In preparation for our new life and new town, I took to the internet, searching for farm markets and other ways to access seasonal produce. After all, Lancaster was farm country, right?

As I have shared in these pages over the past 18 months, I knew very little about Lancaster County other than the requisite tourist attractions. What I did learn is that basic info on local agriculture was difficult to come by, at least on a consumer/eater level. Lists were fragmented, outdated and read more like promotional copy. I hopped from site to site with little to show for my efforts. Determined to understand the terroir upon which we landed, I started from scratch by driving around, getting lost and going straight to the source of the corn, tomatoes, blueberries and squash.

Since then, I have been on a personal mission to deepen my knowledge and understanding of this place so many of you call home. And because food is my compass, I took my quest on the road, from East Earl to Elizabethtown, Bainbridge to Bird-in-Hand, Reinholds to Ronks, with many spots in between. The result is what follows: A guide to Lancaster’s extraordinary farm stands in one place. I personally visited every stand on this list, verifying that it was in fact open for business, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because the county is so vast, we organized the guide by geography with six designated sections: east, north, northeast, south, west and Lancaster city suburbs. The hope is that it will inspire you (like it did me) to get out of your comfort zone and see another part of the county. To take in a new-to-you vista. To bite into a peach from Peach Bottom or a cucumber from Kirkwood. To make a new farmer friend or a friend, period, in this county that often feels like a state (and to this newbie, a country).

The list, currently at 42, is far from comprehensive, but that’s where you come in. If you don’t see your favorite listed, send me a note and we will update the list online, and hopefully begin what is an annual tradition in these pages. On this first weekend of summer, here’s to this great land of farm stands.

Things to know before you go:

— None of these stands are open on Sunday. As in zero. If a phone number is not listed, that's because there is none.

— Even for those businesses with a listed phone number, your chances are about 50-50 that someone will answer the phone. (This reporter knows firsthand.)

— Websites and social media accounts are included as available.

— Assume that payment by cash or check is the rule and credit cards the exception.

— Months of operation vary from year to year, depending on the weather. Hours and days of operation also may vary in spring and fall.

East

Seasonal

Busy Bee's Farm Market

3378 Old Philadelphia Pike, Ronks; 717-768-7934

Open: March through December; Friday and Saturday only in March, April and after Columbus Day.

Notes: The family's seasonal produce is available until mid-October; after growing season, the emphasis is on preserved goods, crafts, homemade salty snacks such as soft pretzels and potato chips and the Fisher family’s recipe book.

Calamus Run Farm Market

72 Georgetown Road, Ronks

Open: Late April/early May (“or when the asparagus comes in”) to early October.

Notes: Self-serve honor system when the family is out in the fields. Farmstead eggs and cheese in the refrigerator. On recent visit, homemade shortcake was on display next to pints of strawberries.

Fisher's Produce & Roadside Market

859 Strasburg Road, Paradise; 717-442-3078

Open: Mid-March through December, with a reduced schedule in early spring and late fall.

Notes: Memorable display of preserved goods inside the shop that is worth a visit alone. More quilts, crafts and baked goods than produce (versus the other way around) but solid seasonal lineup during growing season. Shopkeeper Lydia is a font of information.

Year-round

Gap View Farm Market

5230 Newport Road, Gap; 484-667-1382

gapviewfarm.com

Notes: Outside of growing season, the King family's pastured chicken and beef, raw milk and honey, plus cheese and chicken and duck eggs from neighboring farms. On a recent visit, farmer Mervin was just coming in from the fields with a wooden basket of strawberries.

Kauffman's Fruit Farm & Market

3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand; 717-768-7112

kauffmansfruitfarm.com; facebook.com/KauffmansFruitFarm

Notes: The Kauffman family is celebrating its centennial anniversary; on their 100-acre orchard, they grow stone fruit (cherries, peaches, plums), apples and pears. Apples are available for purchase in bulk (bushel, peck) and typically in stock until the following spring. Cider, fruit butter, plus a full suite of grocery items. Credit cards accepted.

Peach Lane Farm Market

85 Peach Lane, Ronks

Open: Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday.

Notes: Self-serve honor system on a recent visit. Indoor seasonal produce stand on a country road, about 4 miles from Route 896, with a greenhouse across the road. A neighbor of Calamus Run Farm Market.

Meadow View Heirloom Greenhouse

2931 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand; 717-768-0553

Notes: In the months before and after growing season, owner Lillian Riehl keeps her herb shop open with a variety of lotions, salves, tinctures and teas from the herbs grown on the farmette. Picked produce available for purchase in the shop during spring and summer, along with an extensive variety of heat-loving plants, including tomatoes, peppers and zucchini. One of my favorite new discoveries this spring.

North

Seasonal

Breneman's Farm Market

811 W. Lexington Road, Lititz; 717-626-1246

Open: May through Labor Day weekend, Wednesday through Saturday.

Notes: Seasonal produce includes the family’s own asparagus, peas, corn and peaches sold in an indoor store attached to a barn. Credit cards accepted.

Dogwood Farm Market

1124 Dogwood Drive, Reinholds; 717-336-1661

dogwoodfarmmarket.com

Open: Late March through Oct. 31.

Notes: A mix of potted and hanging plants, seasonal produce from the Yoder family's land as well as neighboring farms. Self-serve payment on a recent visit.

Evergreen Acres

745 N. Reading Road, Ephrata; 717-738-3963

Open: Mid-May to Nov. 24 (day before Thanksgiving).

Notes: A mix of seasonal produce from neighboring farms and the Weaver family's farm, which is visible from the southeast side of the airy and pristine shed. The first corn of the season, says Dorothy Weaver, will be ready by mid-June. Eye-catching displays of preserved goods and hanging baskets.

Hoover’s Farm Market

30 Erbs Bridge Road, Lititz; 717- 733-1048

hooversfarm.co

Open: April through December.

Notes: Homegrown strawberries and black raspberries and the Hoover’s own honey are among the many seasonal farmstead goods on offer. A magnificent vista, impressive greenhouses with an extensive variety of vegetable plants and a pasture across the road where you can feed chickens. Credit cards accepted.

Kissel Hill Fruit Farm

2101 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz; 717-626-7115

kisselhillfruitfarm.com; facebook.com/Kissel-Hill-Fruit-Farm

Open: Mid-April to late December.

Notes: Strawberries, corn and a variety of stone fruit, including cherries (pick your own), peaches and plums, plus apples. Weekly chicken BBQ and an extensive variety of preserved and baked goods.

Reiff's Farm Market

2902 Rothsville Road, Ephrata; 717-859-6655

facebook.com/ReiffsFarmMarket

Open: March through December.

Notes: Greenhouse and newly renovated indoor market that sells seasonal produce, including their own sweet corn plus local baked goods, meat and dairy.

Northeast

Seasonal

Everfresh Produce

3145 Division Highway., New Holland, 717- 354-3922

Open: May through November.

Notes: In addition to seasonal produce, hanging baskets, cut-your-own flowers, local raw honey.

Farm Wagon Produce

1061 Weaverland Road, East Earl; 717-354-2041

Open: April through November.

Notes: I had my first field strawberry of 2021 at this charming tent stand. For plants and flowers, there’s a greenhouse just down the gravel road. Cut-your-own flowers starting in June. Homegrown produce includes a variety of peppers, sweet melon and winter squash.

Garden Spot Farm Market

524 New Holland Road, New Holland; 717-354-5944

Open: April through November.

Notes: On an April visit, I picked up two heads of homegrown romaine lettuce bigger than my head. I’m looking forward to returning for the farm’s homegrown sweet melon.

Horst Farm Market

640 Reading Road, East Earl; 717-445-9514

Open: Early March to “the week after Thanksgiving.”

Notes: More of a convenience store feel with plants and seasonal produce mixed in, a good portion grown further afield. Baked goods, a deli counter and other grocery items make this popular for nearby campgrounds.

Summerset Farm Market

542 N. Railroad Ave., New Holland; 717- 354-6512

Open: May through October.

Notes: On our early May visit, it was a self-serve situation on a folding table in the breezeway. But with growing season in full season, the stand is now being managed, said Farmer Phil Weaver. Expect a mix of his seasonal produce and that from neighboring farms.

Sensenig Produce & Flowers

1636 E. Main St., East Earl; 717- 445-7278

Open: April to mid-November.

Notes: A mix of garden supplies, plants, preserved goods and a full suite of homegrown produce.

Stoltzfus Produce & Market Fare

96 S. Groffdale Road, Leola; 717-656-1933

Open: April through November; Saturdays only in April and November.

Notes: Spring plants and flowers, a mix of local and homegrown produce. Weekly chicken BBQ.

Wayside Produce

900 Reading Road, East Earl; 717-445-7769

Open: April to late October.

Notes: Peaches from their orchard, a mix of on-property produce with fruit and vegetables from neighboring farms and a worthwhile pit stop for plants. Beautiful vista.

Year-round

Hammond School Farm Market

661 Ranck Road, New Holland; 717-354-8114

Notes: Cut flowers and a full suite of homegrown produce. Beautiful display of hanging baskets on side of building with stellar view of surrounding farms. Before and after growing season, emphasis on baked and preserved goods, local honey and dairy. Accepts credit cards.

South

Seasonal

Eldora Farm Market

1920 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom; 717-205-9315

Open: Late May through end of October.

Notes: Recently remodeled. Full suite of homegrown produce. Weekly chicken BBQ.

Riverview Roadside Stand

111 Linde Camp Lane, Peach Bottom; 717-548-2607

Open: April through December (Saturday only mid-November thru December).

Notes: Two adjoining open-air sheds located on a country road just off route 272. Self-serve on recent visit. Eye-catching display of hanging baskets, cut flowers and preserved goods. Baked goods on Friday and Saturday.

Red Barn Market

1402 Georgetown Road, Quarryville; 717-529-6040

Open: April through November.

Notes: Seasonal produce (some not local) and plants, along with weekly chicken BBQ and cider donuts. When checkout lines are long, they spill into aisles, making for some shopping congestion.

Year-round

Meadow Brook Farmers Market

1919 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood; 717-529-3988

facebook.com/Meadow-Brook-Farmers-Market-112401127181386

Open: Monday through Saturday April through December. Friday and Saturday only January through March.

Notes: An oasis from the truck-heavy traffic of route 472 offering mix of garden supplies, plants, crafts, baked goods and homegrown produce. A pint-sized helper with a face covered in chocolate presented this shopper with a hand-crafted bouquet. The season’s first corn will be available June 20, said Sadie Fisher, who runs the farm with husband David.

White Oak Nursery

2507 White Oak Road, Strasburg; 717-687-8884

Notes: An extensive variety of homegrown vegetables and fruit, most notably peaches, apples, strawberries, blueberries and tomatoes. In the fall, you might see persimmons and most certainly an impressive lineup of winter squash. During the offseason, the emphasis is on baked and preserved goods and local dairy.

Lancaster City Suburbs

Seasonal

Brook Lawn Farm Market

2325 Lititz Pike, Neffsville; 717-569-4748

brooklawnfarmmarket.com; facebook.com/BrookLawnFarmMarket

Open: Mid-April to late October.

Notes: The Erb family operation is probably best known for its sweet corn, which is picked several times a day during the season. But this shopper is anticipating the arrival of their selection of heirloom chile peppers, tomatoes and winter squash, all equally impressive. Their stand was my entryway into farm stand shopping when I first moved to Lancaster and two years later, it remains one of my go-to spots. Credit cards accepted.

The Corn Wagon

2100 block of Millersville Road, New Danville

thecornwagon.com; facebook.com/TheBrennemanFarm

Open: As of press time, opening day is TBD. Last year, the stand was open for business from July to early December.

Notes: In addition to sweet corn, the Brenneman family grows several crops, including peaches, tomatoes, cabbage and Brussels sprouts.

Lapp's Farm Market

1406 Lampeter Road, Lampeter; 717-823-7078

facebook.com/lappsfarmmarket

Open: Mid-April to late December.

Notes: Charming produce stand with a greenhouse on one side and a milkshake stand on the other side. (What could be bad?) Extensive variety of their own produce (in fact, they have a CSA subscription program). The ever-changing weekly lineup is usually posted on a board and stuff tends to go quickly.

Musser Family Farming

547 Donerville Road, Manor Township 717-872-0984

facebook.com/Musser-Family-Farming-1386183481661457

Open: Late March through November.

Notes: Ruth Musser was bunching asparagus as I pulled up to their roadside stand and her husband Bob threw in one of his “high house” grown tomatoes as a parting gift. (He’s right; it’s pretty darn good.) They’re just a few miles south of the seasonal attraction Field of Screams.

Smucker's Farm Market

2110 Rockvale Road, West Lampeter Township; 717-687-8747

facebook.com/Smuckers-Farm-Market-2061985844101959/

Open: May to Nov. 1.

Notes: A mix of plants and seasonal produce in a sweet little cottage on a quiet stretch of Rockvale Road about a mile south of Route 30.

Year-round

Cherry Hill Orchards

100 Long Lane, New Danville; 717-872-9311

Cherryhillorchards.com; facebook.com/CherryHillOrchards

Notes: A combination garden center, grocery store, and 150-acre orchard, Cherry Hill is a well-known destination for pick-your-own cherries, peaches and apples (and this year, strawberries). The orchard is home to more than 25 varieties of apples, many of which are available for purchase until the next spring. Credit cards accepted.

Harvest Lane Farm

854 E. Oregon Road, Lititz; 717-560-6219

harvestlanefarmmarket.com; facebook.com/harvestlanefarm

Notes: From April to November, the farm harvests about 12 different crops, supplementing with produce from Lancaster and regional farms. The indoor market operates like a grocery store, with an inventory that includes locally pastured meat, dairy and eggs, housemade bread and baked goods and pantry items. Credit cards accepted.

West

Seasonal

Barnett's Farm Market & Greenhouses (formerly The Tomato Barn)

65 Penn St., Washington Boro

lanc.news/Barnetts

Open: June 5 to Nov. 1; self-service in May and October.

Notes: Fans of the Tomato Barn may know that the home of the beloved Jet Star tomato is now under new ownership. The Barnett family has added a few greenhouses into the mix for early spring plants and through its Facebook page is updating the community on its rollout for the tomato season. As of press time, self-serve only.

Benny's Produce

Intersection of Penn Street and River Road, Washington Boro; 717-449-6445

lanc.news/Bennys

Open: April to early December.

Notes: Self-serve roadside stand with regular updates on its Facebook page. Tomato, eggplant and pepper plants from the greenhouse early in the season, followed by a steady stream of field produce through the fall.

Campus Ridge Farm Market

1241 Campus Road, Elizabethtown, 717-361-2398

Open: April through October

Notes: Located on a country road with a beautiful vista less than a mile from Elizabethtown College. Homegrown produce sold in the barn, along with weekly baked goods.

Neff's Produce

100 Sheep Lane, Millersville; 717-475-4130

facebook.com/NEFFS-PRODUCE-108254782552656

Open: May through October.

Notes: Self-serve stand on a country road about 2 1/2 miles from Route 999. After the strawberry harvest, farmer Gary Neff says to expect blueberries, eggplant and melons, to name a few.

Rolling Gardens Farm Market

4527 Marietta Ave., Columbia, 717-684-7221

Open: April through October.

Notes: This quaint spot with a dreamy view offers a mix of early season plants and flowers, extensive selection of preserved goods and homegrown produce. The hand-written signs for each produce item, sometimes written like poetry, are especially endearing.

Weaver Family Farm & Orchard

3959 Bossler Road, Bainbridge; 717-808-7319

facebook.com/WeaverFamilyFarmandOrchard

Open: May through November.

Notes: Pastured beef, chicken and eggs. Homegrown blueberries (mid-June) and garlic (August). Local raw honey.

Year-round

Funk's Riverview Greenhouse and Produce

Greenhouse: 2277 River Road, Washington Boro; 717-872-4842

Produce stand: 2329 River Road, 717-490-1209

facebook.com/funksriverviewgh

Open: Greenhouse is open March through July. Produce available nearly year round.

Notes: This is a Funk family operation, with Dan Funk’s daughter Breanne growing all the produce nearly year-round. When the growing season gets into full gear, she operates a roadside stand 500 feet down the road. While the greenhouse remains open, you will likely find her goodies outside the little checkout shack. On a recent visit, I learned of a local insider secret: Throughout the month of May, any purchase is rewarded with a free hand-dipped ice cream cone.

Masonic Village Farm Market

310 Eden View Road, Elizabethtown, 717-361-4520

mvfarmmarket.com; facebook.com/masonicfarmmarket

Open: Friday through Sunday, for the general public.

Notes: Located on the massive Masonic Village campus, the farm market doubles as a café and grocery store before and after growing season. It’s also home to a 100-acre orchard, with pick-your-own peaches in July, followed by pears and dozens of apple varieties. Off-season goodies include cider, fruit butter, baked goods, ice cream from Windy Knoll creamery and homemade butter. The stellar view is available all year long.