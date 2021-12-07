Lancaster County's liquor sales dipped during the start of the pandemic, but sales have jumped back up, according to the new report from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Lancaster County sold over $79 million worth of alcohol, up 27.6% from the 2019-20 fiscal year, when the county sold $62.3 million, according to the PLCB's latest report.

The report dives into data from the board's 2020-21 fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

The county ranked eighth in the state for liquor sales. Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery counties are the top three in the state for alcohol sales.

Lancaster County's top alcohol by sale volume was whiskey, with nearly $19 million in sales, followed by vodka with $13.1 million in sales, says the PLCB report.

California Chardonnay, a white wine, was Lancaster County's favorite wine to purchase.

As for spirits, unflavored vodka is the county's top-seller (it's 52 other counties' top-sellers, too).

The top five spirits sold in the state, by unit, are Fireball Cinnamon Whisky (50mL), Tito's Handmade Vodka (1.75L, 750 mL, 1L) and Hennessy Cognac VS (750mL).

No Lancaster County wines were in PA's top 10 state-produced wines sold in 2020-21. Last year, Nissley's "Grapeful Red" ranked eighth.

Pennsylvania has 606 Wine & Spirits stores. Here's how Lancaster County's 20 stores ranked by total dollar sales, according to the PLCB.

- 17: The Shoppes at Belmont, 1565 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster

- 45: 1190 Dillerville Road, Lancaster

- 54: The Shoppes at Kissel Village, 1036 Lititz Pike, Lititz

- 80: Centerville Square, 558 Centerville Road, Lancaster

- 148: Bridgeport Shopping Center, 1622 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster

- 224: Manor Shopping Center, 1234 Millersville Pike, Lancaster

- 245: 2600 Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street

- 250: 1575 South Market St., Elizabethtown

- 294: Muddy Creek Shoppes, 2350 North Reading Road, Denver

- 298: Wheatland Center, 1761A Columbia Avenue, Lancaster

- 310: Main Street Center, 763 E. Main St., Mount Joy

- 324: Shoppes at Landis Valley, 2347 Oregon Pike, Lancaster

- 346: Columbia Shopping Center, 36 S. 18th St., Columbia

- 351: Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown

- 356: 31 W. Main St., Ephrata

- 388: New Holland Shopping Center, 681 W. Main St., New Holland

- 404: 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster

- 442: Manheim Shopping Center, 97 Doe Run Road, Manheim

- 451: 252 N. Queen St., Lancaster

- 536: Village at Gap, 5360 Lincoln Highway, Gap

Top spirits sales in PA Top 10 wines sold in PA by unit: 1. La Marca Prosecco, 750 mL 2. Cavit Pinot Grigio, 1.5 L 3. Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay, 750 mL 4. Apothic Red Winemaker's Blend, 750 mL 5. Roscato Rosso Dolce, 750 mL 6. Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay, 1.5 L 7. Barefoot Pink Moscato, 750 mL 8. Barefoot Pinot Grigio, 1.5 L 9. Barefoot Moscato, 1.5 L 10. Barefoot Pink Moscato, 1.5 L Top 10 spirits sold in PA by unit 1. Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, 50 mL 2. Tito's Handmade Vodka, 1.75 L 3. Tito's Handmade Vodka, 750 mL 4. Hennessy Cognac VS, 750 mL 5. Tito's Handmade Vodka, 1 L 6. New Amsterdam Vodka, 50 mL 7. Crown Russe Vodka, 1.75 L 8. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, 1.75 L 9. Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey, 750 mL 10. New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Pink Lemonade Vodka, 50 mL