A text message appeared on my phone while we were on vacation last month. It was from Diana Stoltzfus at Brook Lawn Farm Market. The tomatoes were slowing down, she wrote. With more rain predicted in coming days, she couldn’t guarantee a supply. Did I want a half bushel like last year?

A half bushel, in tomato-speak, clocks in at about 25 pounds, give or take a few. For this kind of volume, I have sauce – not sandwiches – on the brain. Sauce that will take all day to make, from crushing and peeling the tomatoes to processing in a water bath. Sauce that will fill about 12 shelf-stable quart jars and that will figure into the meal rotation for the colder months ahead. Sauce that will cozy up to beans, cloak bowlfuls of pasta and take center stage in shakshuka. Sauce that presents unlimited possibilities.

On a recent Sunday, and maybe four hours into my sauce adventure, my husband brought his cellphone to the kitchen and put my mother-in-law on speaker. I told her how I had been spending my day.

“That sounds like a lot of work,” she said.

A lot of work

It’s a lot of work all right, especially when done solo. It is hot, steamy and seemingly endless labor that I feel in my bones the next day. But this September tradition, now in its 11th (or is it 12th?) year, is one I expect to continue until my body refuses.

In 2009, when I co-founded food preservation community Canning Across America and learned to preserve in earnest, my motivation was largely practical. I wanted homemade jam, pickles and tomato sauce lining my shelves. I wanted to be the kind of cook who had a seasonal pantry. In those first few years, my canning pals and I would preserve whatever we could get our hands on just so we could gather and keep practicing. We turned cherries into ketchup, plums into Chinese-style plum sauce, sweet peppers into chow-chow. Much of it went unused – not even close to practical.

With each subsequent canning season, I learned to edit my preserving wish list and focus on the goods I knew I’d really use: pickles of carrots, cucumbers and jalapeños. Salsa verde (versus roja). Jams galore (but not fruit butters). And enough marinara sauce to get us through the winter.

Pandemic era

But in a pandemic era, my motivation for preserving the harvest extends beyond the practical. Canning, like my yoga and meditation practice, has become an emotional lifeboat over the past 18 months. Anyone who’s spent time on a mat knows that the focus is on the breath. Inhale and you’re on your way to quieting the mind (or at least that’s the idea). With preserving, that first inhale may take me to a chilly May morning picking strawberries or the perfume of concord grapes wafting from the back seat of the car a few weeks ago.

The past 18 months arguably have been the loneliest of our lifetimes. With preserving, I saw some light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, or maybe it’s a bridge, connecting me with some of my favorite people. Whatever it was/is, it has felt like a potent antidote to the isolation and the sorrow that has engulfed every one of us.

When I stand at the stove with bubbling fruit waiting for it to gel, I see the mischievous grin of my 10-year-old friend Loren, who a few years ago dubbed my jam “Kimjam.” I both miss him and delight in sending these jammy love letters to Seattle, where he lives. (His mom gets the jalapeño pickles, which she shares with no one.)

I haven’t seen my kid brother Tim in nearly three years, who in that time has gone through a breakup, a move, starting a new business and turning 50. But with a boxful of Kimjam and pickles, I’m sending him love and strength, in a way similar to setting a dedication at the beginning of yoga practice. (With any luck, we will meet again in November, preparing a Thanksgiving feast for the family.)

I portion out smaller jars of marinara sauce for my mom, who cooks for one, and who has become even more reclusive during the pandemic. In my mind’s eye, I see my girlfriend Steph standing by her canning kettle; she had just sent a text letting me know that she too was processing sauce made with tomatoes that her husband grew in the front yard.

This is why my standalone cabinet is groaning with jars. This is why I choose to sweat over a kettle versus running to the store when I need a jar of tomato sauce. This is why I want jars at my memorial service. I want you to know that I love you, and if I can’t lay eyes on you and give you a big squeeze, a jar of preserves will have to do for now.