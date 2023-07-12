In 2011, the Plastic Free Foundation began Plastic Free July, a monthlong challenge to reduce plastic waste.

In just 12 years, what started as a small campaign in Western Australia in 2011 has become a global movement. An estimated 140 million people took part in Plastic Free July in 2022.

Whether you’re all in on ditching plastic or you just want to dip your toes into the low-waste lifestyle, there’s no better time to try. And in Lancaster County and its surrounding areas, some shops make easy to shop for grocery staples without single-use packaging. Some also offer cleaning and self-care products, too. (While foods like grains and spices are a great place to start, we included nonfood items on the list, too.)

Ready to try shopping in bulk? Consider these local spots, which let you bring reusable containers to fill with your favorite staples time and time again. One key tip: become familiar with the concept of taring a scale, which will reset the scale to zero so you aren’t charged for the weight of your container of choice, just the goods you’re purchasing. Once you get the system down, it’s just as convenient as the grab-and-go you’re used to.

LEMON STREET MARKET

241 W. Lemon St., Lancaster

Options for purchase: Food options include nutritional yeast, rice (including jasmine, basmati, sushi and more), beans (such as split mung, also known as dahl) and gluten-free oats.

On the cleaning side of the bulk section, popular items include liquid dish and hand soap and liquid all-purpose cleaner. Scouring powder and laundry detergent powder are among the dry options.

Details: Tare weights of your own containers are available at the register. All items in the bulk food section are gluten free, with additional items containing gluten available in a separate area. It’s also nut allergen safe, with bulk nuts separated and available for refill in the back.

WHOLE FOODS

1563 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster

Options for purchase: Whole Foods has an encompassing bulk food section that includes rices (including a wild rice blend), quinoa (including tri-color quinoa), legumes (such as lentils and peas) and other dry beans (like garbanzo and black beans). Nut butter options include almond, peanut and honey roasted peanut.

Details: Tare weights of your own containers are available at the customer service register. Whole Foods requires customers to weigh containers at customer service each time they visit.

SUSQUEHANNA APOTHECARY

23 N. Market St., Lancaster (Lancaster Central Market)

Options for purchase: Susquehanna Apothecary is the place to go for medicinal herbs, particularly if you want to buy in bulk. Options include ashwagandha powder, Irish sea moss, spirulina and lion's mane fruiting bodies. Customers can purchase any loose herbs, mushrooms and powders in bulk format using their own container.

Details: Most of the apothecary’s bottles and packaging material are reusable or biodegradable. They also compost organic waste material in our production facility. Tare weights of your own containers are available at the market stand.

REFILLISM

38 S. Beaver St., York

Options for purchase: Home products include dish soap and multisurface cleaner, which are both available in liquid form by the ounce. Laundry detergent sheets and dishwasher nuggets are also available for bulk purchase.

Refillism offers a range of beauty products like citrus shampoo and body wash, face wash and lavender hand wash available per ounce in liquid format. Many people love using their toothpaste tablets, which avoid the plastic tube that usually accompanies your toothpaste.

Details: Tare weights of your own containers are available at the register. As part of its effort to educate, Refillism keeps track of the number of containers the shop saves from the landfill. They’re currently well over 3,000. If you can’t make it to the York shop, you can purchase their products online at refillism.com. Heads up: They ship plastic-free and reuse packing materials and boxes to minimize their footprint.

LEG UP FARMERS MARKET

3100 N. George St., York

Options for purchase: Leg Up has more than 100 bulk items and an extensive bulk herb and spice section with dozens of options. Bulk liquids include local honey, local maple syrup and olive oil. Bulk nut butters are a hot option, with honey roasted peanut butter the most popular of all bulk offerings by far. Organic rolled oats, walnuts, peanut butter monkey munch and french vanilla granola also hit the spot.

Details: Tare weights of your own containers are available at the register. In addition to being conducive to plastic-free shopping, the market offers a bag credit for each bag you bring. “We also have a free reusable bag tree where customers can take and leave reusable bags,” says store manager Dan Stump. He adds, “In our goals to minimize food and packaging waste, we also donate the majority of our food waste to a local food bank and compost with a local farm.”