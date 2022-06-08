After unseasonably cold weather delayed Lancaster County’s strawberry harvest, this early summer favorite has finally arrived. If you’re looking to pick your own strawberries, check out these nine local farms. Be sure to call ahead before you set out on any pick-your-own adventures, as farm hours can vary depending on weather and availability.

Brook Lawn Farm Market

2325 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

When: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

Details: $5.00 per quart; 6 or more quarts are $4.75 per quart. Cash preferred. Containers are provided, please refrain from bringing your own.

For updates: 717-569-4748; facebook.com/BrookLawnFarmMarket.

Cherry Hill Orchards

400 Long Lane, Lancaster

When: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: $5 per quart; $20 per 5 quart bucket; 5 or more buckets are $15 each.

For updates: cherryhillorchards.com; facebook.com/CherryHillOrchards; 717-872-9311.

Everfresh Produce

3145 Division Highway, New Holland

When: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: $2 per pound.

For updates: 717-354-3922.

Farm Wagon Produce

1061 Weaverland Road, East Earl

When: Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Details: $2.25 per pound. If you pick more than 25 lbs., cost is reduced to $1.75 per pound.

For updates: 717-354-2041.

Hoover's Farm

30 Erbs Bridge Road, Lititz

When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: $1.95 per pound. Bring your own containers or Hoover’s will supply you with quart boxes.

For updates: 717-733-1048; hooversfarm.co cq. no “m.”

Kreider's Strawberries

169 Buch Ave., Lancaster

When: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: $5 per quart. Kreider’s will supply containers. Anticipate a short season and limited quantities, and be sure to call before you arrive to ensure berries are available to pick.

For updates: 717-569-3421; lanc.news/kreiders22.

Rising Locust Farm

1339 Creek Road, Manheim

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.

Details: If you would like to PYO strawberries for $2.75 per quart, email risinglocustfarm@gmail.com or text 717-725-5138 to arrange ahead of time. Pre-picked strawberries are also available and cost $5.50 per quart.

For updates: facebook.com/RisingLocustFarm; risinglocustfarm@gmail.com; 717-725-5138.

Shenk's Berry Farm

911 Disston View Drive, Lititz

When: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Details: All berries are picked and sold by the quart box, and boxes will be provided to you. $3.50 per quart. Cash or check. PYO hours may change day-to-day, so be sure to confirm ahead of your arrival.

For updates: shenkberryfarm.com; 717-626-6194.

Weaver's Orchard

40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown

When: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Details: One quart – $7.50; one-to-three 5-quart buckets – $32.00 each; four or more 5-quart buckets – $28.00 each. Pick-your-own club cards can be purchased for $10, providing a 10% discount for all crops during the 2022 PYO season.

For updates: facebook.com/WeaversOrchard; weaversorchard.com; 610-856-7300.