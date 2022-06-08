After unseasonably cold weather delayed Lancaster County’s strawberry harvest, this early summer favorite has finally arrived. If you’re looking to pick your own strawberries, check out these nine local farms. Be sure to call ahead before you set out on any pick-your-own adventures, as farm hours can vary depending on weather and availability.
Brook Lawn Farm Market
2325 Lititz Pike, Lancaster
When: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Details: $5.00 per quart; 6 or more quarts are $4.75 per quart. Cash preferred. Containers are provided, please refrain from bringing your own.
For updates: 717-569-4748; facebook.com/BrookLawnFarmMarket.
Cherry Hill Orchards
400 Long Lane, Lancaster
When: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Details: $5 per quart; $20 per 5 quart bucket; 5 or more buckets are $15 each.
For updates: cherryhillorchards.com; facebook.com/CherryHillOrchards; 717-872-9311.
Everfresh Produce
3145 Division Highway, New Holland
When: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Details: $2 per pound.
For updates: 717-354-3922.
Farm Wagon Produce
1061 Weaverland Road, East Earl
When: Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Details: $2.25 per pound. If you pick more than 25 lbs., cost is reduced to $1.75 per pound.
For updates: 717-354-2041.
Hoover's Farm
30 Erbs Bridge Road, Lititz
When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Details: $1.95 per pound. Bring your own containers or Hoover’s will supply you with quart boxes.
For updates: 717-733-1048; hooversfarm.co cq. no “m.”
Kreider's Strawberries
169 Buch Ave., Lancaster
When: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Details: $5 per quart. Kreider’s will supply containers. Anticipate a short season and limited quantities, and be sure to call before you arrive to ensure berries are available to pick.
For updates: 717-569-3421; lanc.news/kreiders22.
Rising Locust Farm
1339 Creek Road, Manheim
When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
Details: If you would like to PYO strawberries for $2.75 per quart, email risinglocustfarm@gmail.com or text 717-725-5138 to arrange ahead of time. Pre-picked strawberries are also available and cost $5.50 per quart.
For updates: facebook.com/RisingLocustFarm; risinglocustfarm@gmail.com; 717-725-5138.
Shenk's Berry Farm
911 Disston View Drive, Lititz
When: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Details: All berries are picked and sold by the quart box, and boxes will be provided to you. $3.50 per quart. Cash or check. PYO hours may change day-to-day, so be sure to confirm ahead of your arrival.
For updates: shenkberryfarm.com; 717-626-6194.
Weaver's Orchard
40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown
When: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Details: One quart – $7.50; one-to-three 5-quart buckets – $32.00 each; four or more 5-quart buckets – $28.00 each. Pick-your-own club cards can be purchased for $10, providing a 10% discount for all crops during the 2022 PYO season.
For updates: facebook.com/WeaversOrchard; weaversorchard.com; 610-856-7300.