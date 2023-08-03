Last year, local farms were devastated when they lost some or all of their peach harvest due to freezing weather in late spring.

This year — and forgive the pun — things are more peachy keen.

Local farms are happy to announce that this year’s peach harvest is sweet, fresh, bountiful — and ready to be picked.

These six orchards are currently open for pick-your-own peaches and have supplies expected to last until the end of summer. However, patrons are encouraged to visit as soon as possible to get a head start on their canning, baking and snacking needs.

Brecknock Orchards

390 Orchard Road, Mohnton

When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday

Cost: Peaches are sold by the pound at $2.85 for 20 pounds or less or $2.35 for more than 20 pounds. All forms of payment are accepted.

Details: Options include pre-picked and pick-your-own. Wagons are provided, containers can be purchased or brought. Complimentary water bottles are provided. The orchard has over 40 varieties, including various types of yellow and white peaches, as well as donut peaches.

For more information and updates: brecknockorchard.com, 717-445-5704.

Cherry Hill Orchards

400 Long Lane, Lancaster

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $15 per small box, $25 for a medium box and $40 for a large box. Cash, check and credit are accepted.

Details: Options include pre-picked and pick-your-own. The orchard has over 40 varieties of peaches that rotate daily. Currently, the orchard offers picking of its freestone variety.

For more information and updates: cherryhillorchards.com, facebook.com/CherryHillOrchards.

First Fruits Farm and Orchard

51 Cocalico Creek Road, Stevens

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday

Cost: $25 for a 1/2-bushel box or $20 for a box for five or more 1/2-bushel boxes. $5 for a paper bagful. Cash, Venmo and PayPal are accepted.

Details: Pick-your-own only. Varieties include Redhaven, Contenders, yellow, white and freestones. The orchard is self-serve, with signs instructing patrons on where to go and how to pay.

For more information and updates: facebook.com/firstfruitsfao, instagram.com/firstfruitsfarming, 717-413-5967.

Flinchbaugh's Orchard

110 Ducktown Road, Hellam

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Pick-your own is available only on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $16 for a 1/2 peck and $30 for a 1/2 bushel. All forms of payment are accepted.

Details: Options include pre-picked and pick-your-own. The orchard offers many varieties, including Redhaven, Loring, John Boy, Flaming Fury and White Lady. Containers are provided.

For more information and updates: flinchbaughsorchard.com, 717-252-2540.

Kauffman Orchards

53 Weavertown Road, Ronks

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $14 for a 1/2 peck, $25 for a peck. Cash and credit are accepted.

Details: Options include pre-picked and pick-your own. Varieties during the week of Aug. 7 are expected to include Loring, Contender, Flaming Fury, Messina and John Boy. Inventory is expected to last into September.

For more information and updates: kauffman.farm, facebook.com/KauffmanOrchards, 717-768-7112.

Masonic Village Farm Market

310 Eden View Road, Elizabethtown

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: All forms of payment are accepted. $25 for a 1/2 bushel, $15 for a peck.

Details: The orchard has over 40 varieties, including white and yellow peaches. The harvest is about a week ahead of schedule and is expected to last until mid-September. A schedule of when each peach variety is available for picking can be found on the farm’s website.

For more information and updates: mvfarmmarket.com, 717-361-4520.

Weaver's Orchard

40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown

When: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, Saturday; 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday

Cost: All forms of payment are accepted. $29 for a peck, $45 for a 1/2 bushel.

Details: Options include pre-picked or pick-your-own. Varieties include Loring, Bounty, white and freestone. The week of Aug. 7 the orchard will offer a special of $5 off each 1/2 bushel of peaches.

For more information and updates: weaversorchard.com, 610-856-7300.