“It’s a Lancaster County wonder, it’s the nicest crop in 20 years. Come pick some cherries!”

Phyllis Shenk, an employee at Cherry Hill Orchards, wants everyone in Lancaster County to know that this year’s cherry harvest is not one to be missed.

While other crops suffered from the lack of rain in early June, cherry crops flourished. Shenk says sweet cherries only need rain early in the growing season and thrive in arid conditions later on.

Three local farms are offering pick-your-own options for patrons to take advantage of the bounty of berries. Typically, the cherry and blueberry season lasts until late June or early July, so farms encourage patrons to visit as soon as possible if they plan to get the best of the harvest.

Cherry Hill Orchards

400 Long Lane, Lancaster

When: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Details: Cherries are sold for $8 per quart, $30 for a 5-quart bucket, $25 for five or more 5-quart buckets. Cash, card and Apple Pay are accepted. Options include pick-your-own or pre-picked. Cherry Hill Orchard does not offer pick-your-own blueberries.

For more information and updates: facebook.com/CherryHillOrchards.

Weaver’s Orchard

40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown

When: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Details: Blueberries are $9 per quart, $35 per 5-quart bucket. Sweet and tart cherries are $12 per quart, $48 per 5-quart bucket. Cash and card are accepted.

For more information and updates: https://www.weaversorchard.com/.

Kauffman Orchards

3097 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand

When: Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Details: Sweet cherries are sold for $6 per quart or $30 for a 5.5-quart box. Cash and credit are accepted. Kauffman Orchards expects sour cherries to be ready for picking in late June. Kauffman Orchards does not offer pick-your-own blueberries.

For more information and updates: 717-768-0050; facebook.com/KauffmanOrchards/; https://kauffman.farm/.