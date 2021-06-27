A wise farmer once told me, “The fruit waits for no one.” That sentiment feels most apropos during pick-your-own season. From the minute the fruit shows up, the produce clock is ticking; if you blink for too long, you might just miss the goods. Case in point: Local strawberries are already signing off for the season (sigh), but in their place, cherries and raspberries have made their local debut. Blueberry fans, hold tight; they are not far behind. And yes, timing is everything. If your heart is set on picking your favorite fruit, keep the calendar open and be nimble. In the words of a flyer from Masonic Village Farm Market in Elizabethtown, “Mother Nature decides the volume on the trees, what date the fruit ripens and when it falls off the trees. We’re just along for the ride.”

Plan your adventure

Here are a few tips for making the most of your fruit-filled outing.

— It’s hot out in the fields and orchards! Stay hydrated and bring water, even if it’s waiting for you in the car. Protect yourself with sunscreen and something to cover your head.

— Time your visit before the sun is at its most intense, either early morning (8-10 a.m.) or early evening (6-8 p.m.)

— Wear shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty and leave open-toe sandals at home.

— Bring cash if you can, and assume that payment by credit cards is the exception. In addition to cash, many farms accept local checks.

— Most growers provide containers (and in fact, insist on it).

— Resist the urge to eat your handiwork; remember it’s unwashed and potentially contaminated by curious wildlife.

— For the most up-to-date information on picking conditions and harvest schedules, go online versus making a phone call. All of the growers listed below are posting regular updates on Facebook or on their websites.

Blueberries

Blueberry Hill

557 Heffner Road, Red Lion (York County)

Estimated start date for picking is the first week of July.

For picking updates: facebook.com/BlueberryHillRedLion.

Cherries, sweet and sour

Kissel Hill Fruit Farm

2101 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz

Picking currently underway.

For picking updates: facebook.com/Kissel-Hill-Fruit-Farm-1000493233344324.

Peaches

Masonic Village Farm Market

310 Eden View Road, Elizabethtown

Estimated start date is late July. Open to the public Friday to Sunday.

For picking updates: facebook.com/masonicfarmmarket.

Various fruits

Brecknock Orchard

390 Orchard Road, Mohnton

Blueberries, various raspberries, nectarines, peaches.

Black and red raspberry picking currently underway. Peak blueberry picking expected the first week of July. Nectarine and peach picking estimated for mid- to late July.

For picking updates: brecknockorchard.com/pick-your-own.

Cherry Hill Orchards

400 Long Lane, New Danville

Cherries and peaches.

Sweet cherry picking currently underway. Sour cherry picking expected to begin the week of June 28. Peach picking estimated to begin late July.

For picking updates: facebook.com/CherryHillOrchards.

First Fruits Farm and Orchard

51 Cocalico Creek Road, Stevens

Various sweet cherries, nectarines, peaches, red raspberries.

Cherry and red raspberry (on a limited basis) currently underway. Nectarine and peach picking estimated to begin late July.

For picking updates: instagram.com/firstfruitsfarming; facebook.com/firstfruitsfao.

Shenk’s Berry Farm

911 Disston View Drive, Lititz

Blueberries, black and red raspberries.

Picking currently underway.

For picking updates: shenkberryfarm.com (updated daily; check before making plans).

Weavers Orchard

40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown (Berks County)

Blackberries, blueberries, cherries, peaches, various raspberries.

Black and red raspberry and sweet cherry picking currently underway. Blueberries expected to peak the first week of July. Sour cherry picking expected to begin this week. Peach picking estimated to begin in late July.

For picking updates: facebook.com/WeaversOrchard.