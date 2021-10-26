The favored treat in the state of Pennsylvania may come as no surprise. According to a list compiled by candystore.com, Hershey's mini candy bars are a favorite in the Keystone state.

The list, which compiled the favorite Halloween candy of each state, "uses 14 years of sales data," according to the site.

M & Ms and Skittles were second and third in the state.

Nationwide, Reese's Cups, Sour Patch Kids, and Starburst tied for being the most popular in the most states, with six states each.

America's Top 10 Favorite Halloween Candy, according to candystore.com

Reese's Cups Skittles M&M's Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending is estimated to be almost $2.72 billion this year. The average household will spend about $30.40 on candy, according to the group.

An estimated 65 percent of Americans intend to celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year, up from 58 percent in 2020 and comparable with 68 percent in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic according to the NRF. Households with children are much more likely to celebrate Halloween (82 percent) than those without (55 percent).