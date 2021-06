The growing season is officially underway and we will be keeping you posted on the latest produce arrivals from local farms and farm stands. Here’s what we’ve spotted in the past week:

Asparagus

Chives

Garlic scapes

Hull peas

Lettuce

Mint

New potatoes

Rhubarb

Spinach

Snow peas

Strawberries

Sugar snap peas

See something from a local farm that we should know about? Let us know. Email food writer Kim O’Donnel at kodonnel@lnpnews.com.