Sweet corn lovers, get those chompers ready: The 2021 harvest is officially underway at local farms. Today was opening day at The Corn Wagon in New Danville, where the ears were quickly disappearing. As I pulled into the lot around 12:45 p.m., I counted 10 additional cars, with shoppers wasting no time loading up bags (the going rate is $4 for 13 ears). One shopper was counting on her fingers just how many ears she'd need for the weekend. She told me they would be a party of 12, “so four dozen should be good.”

In addition to corn (see lanc.news/Cornrecipes for 10 ideas) here’s what we’ve spotted in the past week at local farm stands, with ideas from our archives for putting them to good use.

Broccoli, snap beans

— How to make Asian-style noodles with stir-fried vegetables:

Cherries

— How to make a savory cherry salsa

Cucumbers, both pickling and slicing

— How to pickle cucumbers, green beans with the water bath canning method

Garlic bulbs

— How to make Lebanese-style garlic sauce, known as toum

Head cabbage

— How to make Japanese-style cabbage pancakes, known as okonomiyaki

Scallions

— How to make tabbouleh

Sweet onions

— How to caramelize onions

Summer squash

— How to make zucchini boats (with Cooking Skool video)

Share your finds

See something from a local farm that we should know about? Let us know. Email food writer Kim O'Donnel at: kodonnel@lnpnews.com