To explain his perspective on Pennsylvania grapes, James Wilson heads into the vines. “I guess we’ll start where we started,” he says, cranking the wheel of an old farm truck, turning it off Forge Road and up a bumpy hill into Wayvine Vineyard in Nottingham. He points to a section of vines that his brother, Zach, decided to plant in 2010. Zach was 19 at that time and had taken a beginner grape-growing seminar. James, then 16, gave him a hand. “We put in basically what we knew people were drinking. cab sav and chardonnay,” James Wilson says. “We weren’t thinking about where we were planting as much. We were working with what we had. And we realized right away that site selection is super important.”

Now more seasoned and long past teenagers, the brothers at the helm of Wayvine Winery & Vineyard have earned some grape-growing cred as they tend to about 13 varieties of grapes growing on about 14,000 vines spread over 18 acres. Those end up in roughly 50,000 bottles of wine per year. They’ve learned many lessons — including that cabernet sauvignon is particularly tough to grow on land where generations of Wilsons once raised cows and grew crops like corn.

“We still keep an acre of cab sav just because the wine is actually amazing,” James Wilson says. “But we get half the crop off that acre that we would if it was carmine there. Or, if it was cab franc, we’d get twice as much.”

This is the kind of information grape growers can glean by poking around “The Cultivars in the Commonwealth” — a web application that debuted this year under the coordination of the Penn State Extension Grape and Wine Team. Pennsylvania is home to over 300 wineries that annually produce more than 2 million gallons of wine, according to the extension, which reports that the state ranks fifth in grape production and seventh in wine production.

“As a commercial grower you have to walk the line of finding something that grows well in our climate and is consumer recognized,” says Cain Hickey, viticulture extension educator at Penn State.

Some growers opt for hybrids that can be easier to manage with their good disease tolerance and decide to just deal with more limited name recognition. Others might accept more risk to cultivate more recognizable grapes, Hickey says.

“That’s the balance sometimes walked when you choose a cultivar,” he says.

Climate is key, but it’s not one size fits all.

“Really, what it boils down to is, ‘What does your site look like specifically?’ ” Hickey says. “Because that dictates what you can and can’t plant there.”

A delicate balance

Some Nottingham addresses are in Lancaster County, but Wayvine is on the Chester County side, just southeast of a covered bridge below Octoraro Lake. Not far north into Lancaster County — on the west bank of the East Branch of Octoraro Creek — is Andrews Bridge in Colerain Township where Vox Vineti wine is made.

“He’s 10 miles away, and he’s got just a completely different soil type from what we have,” James Wilson says. “You can be right down the street and have this entirely different microclimate, have a different soil type and grow completely different stuff.”

Vox Vineti’s homepage features an image of what owner and winemaker Ed Lazzerini calls his Shatterhammer block.

“What you’re seeing there is mostly schist, and then a little bit of quartz and a tiny bit of sandy loam,” Lazzerini says. “But it’s about 90% schist. So it’s mostly rock.”

That’s not uncommon along from the East Branch of the Octoraro Creek and west into Quarryville, he says.

“We have this little corner here … where we have a lot of this schist,” he says. “The tops of all the rolling hills in this area are incredibly rocky.”

He loves how that can minimize the vegetative growth of the vines and forces them to focus on fruit maturation.

“And it really imbues the fruit — especially red grapes — with the concentration and tannic density and other characteristics that most wine drinkers are really looking for in terms of red wine,” he says.

Having soil with low water-holding capacity is critical for anyone trying to produce globally competitive wine in the mid-Atlantic, Lazzerini says. Basically, grapes need to be hurting for water during some key times in the growing season. But they do also need rain, and the mid-Atlantic typically gets plenty, he says.

“I’d rather have our situation than what California has to deal with these days and other wine growing regions where it’s just getting dryer and hotter every year,” he says. “And that is a real problem. Because if it’s too dry, the vines won’t ripen the fruit properly either. So there is a balance.”

Several winemakers in and around Lancaster County say that balance was off in 2018.

“It was a difficult year in the whole region because it rained all summer,” Lazzerini said. “But our soil really saved us. We were able to produce one of our best wines that has gotten a lot of critical acclaim … from what was a very challenging vintage.”

That was the 2018 nebbiolo.

“People loved it,” he says. “It was the only red wine that we bottled that year.”

Strong fruit, quality wine

Surfing the internet for wine press received by Vox Vineti and a handful of other wineries in the region might dispel someone’s automatic assumption that wine made from Pennsylvania grapes would taste sickeningly sweet. Lazzerini is well aware that sentiment exists.

“It’s understandable. There are still a lot of what I’ll call questionable wines in Pennsylvania. But in the southeast corner — in particular from here up through the Lehigh Valley — there are some high-quality wines that are being produced on an annual basis now,” he says. “Strong PA-grown fruit. ... Plenty of good wines that I think are capable of changing that perception one by one.”

Lazzerini was born near New Orleans and caught the food and wine bug growing up with teacher parents who took him to Europe every four years. They spent a lot of time in Bordeaux. He held onto his dream of becoming a winemaker into adulthood. Lazzerini and his wife were living in Manhattan when they got serious about finding a vineyard. They were tipped off to Andrews Bridge by a regional winemaker in 2006, bought land there, and in 2010 planted about 7,000 vines. They’re up to roughly 12,000 vines now across 5 acres. About a third are still too young to use for wine but will be coming online soon.

“We decided we wanted to take on a frontier wine region, which the mid-Atlantic certainly was and still is,” he says. “But we knew we had to find really rocky soil to do that. ... We just landed on this gold mine of a rocky shelf.”

Lazzerini is both surprised and not that there aren’t more grapes growing in Lancaster County. It takes a few years to see any return on investment and expenses can be a deterrent.

“It’s about $20,000 to $30,000 per acre to plant a vineyard,” he says. “That’s if you’re going for an adequate planting density.”

There are additional farming costs on top of that — mostly tied to expensive hand labor. In some regions it’s possible to automate grape harvests but not so much in the mid-Atlantic, which misses a consistent lack of rain during the growing season, he says.

“Also, I still think this part of the world is learning about wine,” he says. “Farmers still might not know what it takes to grow globally competitive wine. It’s harder in this region than doing anything else that’s currently farmed here. By a long shot.”

Difficult, but rewarding

It’s definitely hard, says Jonas Nissley, vice president of Nissley Vineyards. That Bainbridge destination lost about 5 acres of vines to freezing temperatures a few years back. Birds picked almost all of this year’s chardonnay crop clean, says Nissley who has also been battling spotted lantern flies.

“It’s difficult. But it’s also very rewarding,” Nissley says. “Like this year I know we’re going to make a really great cabernet franc. I look forward to seeing what that’s going to be.”

Nissley brings in some grapes — like Concord and Niagara — from northern parts of Pennsylvania for some of its wines. Other varieties are made from grapes grown on site, including Old Vine Seyval Blanc. Those are harvested from vines of that cool-weather-suited hybrid that were planted in the 1970s — about two decades before Jonas Nissley was born — making them among the oldest Seyval vines in the state.

Waltz Vineyards in Manheim is at about 600 feet above sea level — one of the higher spots in Lancaster County. That means more wind, which helps dry out the grapes like cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, Semillon and muscat canali, says Zach Waltz, director of operations, viticulture and enology.

Soil with a lot of shale and silt and low clay-content work well on the site, he says. So do weather patterns.

“Where we are, a lot of the rain tends to go around us. It follows the river or the mountain line and misses us,” he says. “We don’t get the rain that they might get 2 miles down the road and that’s a big help.”

Happy accident

At Wayvine, the grape that does and sells the best happened by accident. The brothers planted some pinot grigio vines and about 120 random red grape vines popped up among those. Turns out they were carmine, which the Penn State extension describes as producing a deep crimson wine with strong, dry tannins and sour acidity with dark fruit flavors, herbaceous aromas and peppery notes.

The Wilsons took cuttings from those, planted them in their best field and now have about 2,000 carmine vines. Zach Wilson and his crew had been juicing a freshly picked batch of carmine on this particular late September morning. Inside a one-time dairy barn turned production facility, the brothers also built a tasting room, which opened this year as a replacement to their parents’ yard, which Wayvine had been using for tastings. James Wilson leans on a tasting room table, checking his phone for the text he typically gets each morning from one of the people Wayvine partnered with at Tulip Pasta and Wine Bar, which opened in September in Philadelphia’s hip Fishtown neighborhood. From marketing to maintaining a sea of massive shiny tanks, the wine business takes time.

“But 80% of what we do is out there,” James Wilson says, motioning out the window. “It’s not this. We do this a couple months of the year.”

Wayvine’s No. 1 focus is on growing the best grapes possible, he says.

“We’re farmers first. Fruit comes first. That’s what feeds everything else that we do,” he says. “As long as we have a beautiful, well-maintained vineyard, the wine will come.”