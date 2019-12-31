Editor's note: This story was originally published August 2016.
On their final big dinner together before traveling to Rio, the U.S. Olympic Women’s Field Hockey team members file into the cafeteria at Spooky Nook Sports.
There’s a salad bar stocked with spinach, edamame and baby beets. There are homemade crab cakes with just a smidge of mayonnaise, plus grilled chicken, piles of steamed vegetables, roasted potatoes and a Cuban soup.
Chef Fernando Garcia took his mother’s recipe with yucca, ajicito pepper and culantro (known as Mexican coriander) and tweaked it to meet the strict guidelines and become a soup of champions.
Lancaster’s Olympians may be surrounded by fasnachts, scrapple and whoopie pies as they train hard, but the athletes on the U.S. Olympic Women’s Field Hockey team fuel their workouts with protein first, lots of salad and not a lot of carbs.
The team has spent more than three years training for Rio. Since they relocated to Lancaster County, the athletes have practiced, run and weight-lifted six days a week. Each member is committed to a strict diet that’s based on what she needs to perform at her best.
The diet varies for each player, but for the team as a whole, that means no alcohol. No desserts. No crackers and cheese.
Even for these career athletes, they’ve noticed a difference in their performance and appearance with the new focus on nutrition.
At first, Katie Reinprecht, a two-time Olympian, was skeptical. Was a percentage or two in body weight really that important?
“Then you see the results of your, we call it fitness profiling, and you see that now, you’re running faster,” she said. “Now you can run at that pace for a longer period of time.”
Nutrition plays a large part of the team’s training, said Dave Hamilton, lead strength and conditioning coach.
“We spend a lot of time training, but if you look at five meals a day,” he said. “I just think, proportionately, it’s a real big part of how well your body’s going to adapt.”
The team works full time at becoming better field hockey players with resistance-based work, conditioning and mobility workouts along with a focus on nutrition, recovery and sleep.
Field hockey staff have a wealth of technology available to quantify every decision and connect it to performance.
“We’ll use technology to understand how much work they do on the pitch (field). We’ll use technology in the gym to understand how well they’re moving,” he said. “We looked at menstrual cycles as an indication of how well they’re going to adapt, how well they’re going to recover.”
The training staff is also looking at hydration, heart rate, weight, body fat, mood and muscular fatigue, to tie it all together and make suggestions to find each athlete’s peak performance.
When the team started this type of training more than three years ago, they brought in nutritionists to teach about food and offered cooking classes to show how to do things like minimize the saturated fat in meats.
The field hockey players eat about every three hours to fuel their bodies during training.
Each player usually makes her own breakfast, which could be eggs or oatmeal. Otherwise, most lunches and dinners are served at Spooky Nook. These meals change depending on the type of workout but usually are protein-heavy.
That’s “because protein is obviously really good for rebuilding muscles and we fatigue our muscles every day, so you need to recover,” said Caitlin Van Sickle. “And the best way to do that is replenish.”
The team’s staff worked with Spooky Nook’s chefs to come up with menus to provide the right food each day.
“We do take a lot of pride in giving them solid nutrition,” said executive chef Robert Rothfus.
Garcia and his kitchen staff have learned to work within the limitations and come up with new recipes that are nutritious as well as tasty. The food should look great, too, he said.
“I want them to be anxious to eat the meal instead of going home and maybe prepare a meal there that might not be as healthy as the one we prepare here,” he said.
They make sure the salad bar is stocked daily and there are lean proteins available such as grilled or sauteed chicken, roasted turkey with no skin and grilled flank steak. And team members have learned to avoid high-acid foods such as tomatoes or chili before their running workouts.
From the team’s nutritionist, they’ve learned tips such as the fact that chickpeas are a great source of protein. Baking them turns them into a crunchy snack.
The Spooky Nook crew also makes healthy versions of comfort foods: whole-wheat pizza topped with vegetables and turkey burgers topped with guacamole.
They change the menus every few weeks to keep things fresh and different.
On weekends and a few days a week, the athletes are on their own for dinner. They say they love stocking up at Lancaster Central Market, especially for local produce.
Some of the teammates take turns cooking a Wednesday night dinner.
“We try healthy recipes so you’re not eating crappy food, keeping each other accountable,” Van Sickle said. “But it’s more just like lighthearted, let’s get together and cook and try out new things that you see on Pinterest.”
Pinterest is a big source for recipes for the team.
“I’m 27. A lot of my friends who aren’t playing field hockey are working jobs and going out at night,” said Melissa Gonzalez. “Our crazy nights are when we stay past 9:30. We’re Pinteresting good healthy ideas and kind of playing with them. Spaghetti squash and things like that.”
Stefanie Fee’s favorite healthy dinner is stuffed peppers with turkey, tomatoes and rice.
“I love spicy, so jalapenos — a ton of those in there,” she said.
After dinner, Hamilton suggests eating few carbs after 6 p.m. Night snacks should be protein-based, such as Greek yogurt, beef jerky or a protein shake made with whey, he said.
This years-long eating plan calls for a lot of discipline.
“At the end of the day, you’re feeding yourself for performance, not fun,” Hamilton said. “It’s function, not fun.”
But the field hockey players say they dig in for the team. They’re accountable to each other, to their sport. To the country they’re representing. And they have each other to lean on.
“When you’re all doing it together, it’s definitely helpful. Because if they’re doing it, I can do this as well,” Reinprecht said. “And it’s only for a certain amount of time until we can choose what we want.”
While some members of the team go cold turkey, others indulge every week or so with ice cream or chocolate without it affecting their performance.
After the team returns from the Olympics, they’ll have time to travel, visit friends and family or schedule long-awaited surgery.
And some of the athletes are already thinking about celebrating with a treat. Many said they love doughnuts.
“There will probably be doughnuts at our house,” Reinprecht said. “I will probably have pizza.”
And Fee’s thinking about Ritz crackers topped with spicy cheese.
“I’m excited to eat cheese and crackers which has been out of my diet for I don’t even know how long,” she said. “I’m definitely excited for that.”