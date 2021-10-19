Monday afternoon, 11 Texas Roadhouse employees from south-central Pennsylvania were judged on their meat-cutting skills with a chance to make it to a national championship, where the winner will come home with $20,000.

The butchers gathered at the York City Ice Arena, at 941 Vander Ave., to race against the clock and create the best meat cuts.

Brad Stinnet was Lancaster County's sole entrant, marking his third try at the regional competition. Stinnet has worked at the Texas Roadhouse on Lincoln Highway East for about six years.

“From the moment I interviewed Brad, I just really liked who is. He's a great person, a great father of his kids," said Matt Lowman, owner-operator of Lancaster's Texas Roadhouse.

"His level of passion and his drive and his pride in his work led him to be the guy for the meat room in my heart," Lowman said.

First, competitors had to cut sirloin steaks.

At York City Ice Arena for the Texas Roadhouse meat cutting competition. My Twitter will have a special focus on Brad Stinnet, Lancaster’s sole entrant in the regional competition. Whoever wins this today will go on to compete nationally for $20,000. pic.twitter.com/O1sqpaXyKx — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 18, 2021

In the above video, Stinnet cut out the inedible nerves in the steak, leaving as much edible meat as possible.

Next, the butchers cut a tenderloin into perfectly weighted filets.

Brad carefully measures and cuts filet. pic.twitter.com/05VZdYK0pb — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 18, 2021

They were each judged by the quality of cut, size, weight, appearance of the cuts, as well as speed, said Kayla Dolan, a spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse.

Last, the meat cutters broke down a piece of beef into ribeye steaks.

Finishing up with some ribeye cuts. pic.twitter.com/pijeC7rYed — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) October 18, 2021

"In those meat-cutting positions, it's really a partnership between the store owners and meat cutters," said Lowman. "They handle a huge part of our business and the quality that they impact touches everything."

This competition is a way for Texas Roadhouse to celebrate its meat cutters. The top meat cutters in a given regional competition go on to compete nationally for a chance to win $20,000.

"It went really fast, faster than I thought it would," Stinnet said after the competition ended. He says he did the best with the filet and that he missed a sirloin cut and the ribeye was really fatty.

The two regional winners were Mike Vaughn from York and Marco Gonzales from Harrisburg; Stinnet didn't make the cut this year, Dolan said.

"It's okay, we got next year," Stinnet said with a smile. "It does get easier every year."