This time last year, Jazmine Rivera didn’t know she would be a cook, let alone own her own takeout business.

Rivera was working in social justice at the Mennonite Central Committee, but she needed a change; she wanted to spend more time with her young, homeschooled daughters.

She used her first stimulus check to open Afro Boricua Cocina in June, serving West Indian and Puerto Rican dishes with fresh ingredients.

But the catch is, Afro Boricua Cocina isn’t a traditional restaurant: it’s a ghost kitchen.

Ghost kitchens go by several other names, such as pop-up kitchens or shadow kitchens. They’re best defined as a business that offers meals and goes through the same routine health inspections as a normal restaurant would, but without having a brick-and-mortar area for guests to dine in.

Since the pandemic shut down restaurants and forced many from their jobs, ghost kitchens have popped up throughout Lancaster County.

“Having a pop-up kitchen was the best thing I could think of,” says Rivera, who currently lives in Lancaster city.

As the sole employee of Afro Boricua Cocina, Rivera cooks out of Crowded Cookhouse, a community kitchen on Plum Street in downtown Lancaster. Not having a formal restaurant gives Rivera the freedom to pick her own hours, what days she works and what she puts on her ever-changing menu.

Her inspiration comes from her love of her cultural roots, as well as a deep respect for the flavors of the West Indies and Puerto Rico. Rivera says she has no interest in “Americanizing” her food, though she does “remix,” or add her own creativity, to her dishes.

"I don’t want to dumb our food down. I want you to know that when you come to me, if you want spice, you’re going to get spice,” Rivera says. “I want to serve you as if you’re a family member coming to my house and eating.”

Rivera’s business expanded through word of mouth and social media.

While ghost kitchens have become more commonplace in Lancaster County, no two are the same.

Chef Oliver Saye was a private chef who would cook for people in their homes, and he would often take his food on the road at festivals across the state.

After COVID-19 hit, his pre-booked events were canceled. Saye says it took him a day or two to think, but he soon realized he wanted to run a takeout business. He has since shifted his focus toward Homage: Cuisines of the West African Diaspora.

He was one of the first chefs to take this path after the pandemic started; being the chef at the Boys & Girls Club in Lancaster, he already had access to a kitchen.

Saye started off with a weekly rotating menu that featured entrees, soups and desserts.

West African dishes inspired Saye, who was born in Liberia; he brings those flavors to customers while also educating them on West African culture and cuisine.

“It really started taking off,” Saye says. Like Rivera, Saye grew his business through word of mouth and social media.

Unexpectedly, 2020 ended up being his best year for sales.

Rivera and Saye’s businesses aren’t passing fads, however; they’re here to stay, even after the pandemic. Neither is fully committed to a brick-and-mortar restaurant quite yet.

Julie Armstrong, of Gordonville, started her delivery business – Gourmet Julie’s Way – in June with the intention of owning a restaurant one day.

She started small by cooking for friends and family. When she created a Facebook page and got her name out, business skyrocketed.

Armstrong features a rotating menu, cooking from-scratch dishes ranging from chicken and waffles to Thai noodle bowls.

“It’s kind of all over the place. I love all food, I’m 100% a foodie,” Armstrong says. “I’m not just set in one thing.”

In the future, Armstrong says she wants to take her food trailer – where she currently cooks her food – on the road, and add an employee or two.

But in the short term, Armstrong says she enjoys the spontaneity of her business, a sentiment that Rivera and Saye also share.

Ghost kitchens may be different from full-service restaurants in some ways, but the goal is the same: to bring the customer the best, most flavorful experience.

“It is labor intensive, but it is therapeutic,” says Rivera. “Cooking is a way of touching, feeling, being lost in your thoughts and creating something beautiful, just like any other artist.”