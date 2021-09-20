When Starbucks added a new fall flavor this year, apple crisp macchiato joined pumpkin spice latte on the menu.

Apples may be a favorite for fall. Yet in Lancaster County, some early apple varieties ripen as early as July.

Here are more than 50 apple varieties grown throughout Lancaster County, with the approximate beginning of the harvest.

Of note: The apples in this list are limited to the ones grown at pick-your-own orchards, including Brecknock Orchard, Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet, Kauffman’s Fruit Farm and Masonic Village Farm Market.

July

Lodi

Yellow Transparent

Pristine

August

Ginger Gold

Summer Mac

Zestar

Dandee Red

Summer Rambo

Gala

Sansa

Blondee

Jonamac

Honeycrisp

EarliGold

Early Mac

Paula Red

September

Macintosh

Daybreak Fuji

Cortland

Crimson Crisp

Macoun

Jonathan

Fuji

Red Delicious

Smokehouse

Grimes Golden

Winter Banana

Empire

Golden Delicious

Jonagold

Snow Sweet

Fortune

October

Ida Red

Gala (Autumn)

Northern Spy

Shizuku

Stayman

Stayman Winesap

Cameo

EverCrisp

Nittany

Winecrisp

Mutsu/Crispin

Sun Crisp

York

Rome

Red Rome

Winesap

Enterprise

Braeburn

Goldrush

Granny Smith

November

Pink Lady

Arkansas Black

Also, these varieties of apples can be found at Weaver’s Orchard in nearby Morgantown:

Gold Supreme

Blushing Gold

Early Fuji

Autumn Crisp

Shizuka

Pixie Crunch

KinderCrisp