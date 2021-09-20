When Starbucks added a new fall flavor this year, apple crisp macchiato joined pumpkin spice latte on the menu.
Apples may be a favorite for fall. Yet in Lancaster County, some early apple varieties ripen as early as July.
Here are more than 50 apple varieties grown throughout Lancaster County, with the approximate beginning of the harvest.
Of note: The apples in this list are limited to the ones grown at pick-your-own orchards, including Brecknock Orchard, Cherry Hill Orchards Outlet, Kauffman’s Fruit Farm and Masonic Village Farm Market.
July
- Lodi
- Yellow Transparent
- Pristine
August
- Ginger Gold
- Summer Mac
- Zestar
- Dandee Red
- Summer Rambo
- Gala
- Sansa
- Blondee
- Jonamac
- Honeycrisp
- EarliGold
- Early Mac
- Paula Red
September
- Macintosh
- Daybreak Fuji
- Cortland
- Crimson Crisp
- Macoun
- Jonathan
- Fuji
- Red Delicious
- Smokehouse
- Grimes Golden
- Winter Banana
- Empire
- Golden Delicious
- Jonagold
- Snow Sweet
- Fortune
October
- Ida Red
- Gala (Autumn)
- Northern Spy
- Shizuku
- Stayman
- Stayman Winesap
- Cameo
- EverCrisp
- Nittany
- Winecrisp
- Mutsu/Crispin
- Sun Crisp
- York
- Rome
- Red Rome
- Winesap
- Enterprise
- Braeburn
- Goldrush
- Granny Smith
November
- Pink Lady
- Arkansas Black
Also, these varieties of apples can be found at Weaver’s Orchard in nearby Morgantown:
- Gold Supreme
- Blushing Gold
- Early Fuji
- Autumn Crisp
- Shizuka
- Pixie Crunch
- KinderCrisp