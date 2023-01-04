Fruit-fueled confusion was written all over my face. “You look perplexed,” said Mike Reynolds, of Quarryville, as he walked past the table where I sat — hand gripping forehead — squinting at notes that I’d scribbled about apples. Accurate, I told him.

Like Reynolds, I was at the Farm and Home Center in Lancaster on a chilly December evening. We were two of nearly 40 people who had signed up for an apple cultivar sampling that was part of an ongoing Penn State Extension research project. I was assigned to describe the experience. And perplexing is the perfect descriptor.

It shouldn’t have been, though. The task before samplers was straightforward. We were to walk around a room where boxes of apples were being sliced and served by a cheery, volunteer-hour-logging crew of master gardeners. Apples were identified only by number and gardeners weren’t to mention names as samplers ranked them from our favorite to least favorite, jotting down thoughts about each.

I choked. Figuratively. Suddenly it was as if I had no clue what I actually enjoyed and my descriptions were pretty bad. I wrote that No. 3 tasted like apples that once grew beside my childhood home in Pittsburgh. Not sure how I thought that would help any researcher.

For No. 10, I wrote something like: Did this taste like dirt?

The question mark was there because by the time I’d made it around the room to that table I no longer trusted my taste buds. They were in absolute apple overload. I grabbed one of the bottles of water made available to us, took a swig and went back for another slice.

This time No. 10 offered no hint of dirt. I enjoyed it. A lot. So I wrote that down, too. And I thought about how I definitely shouldn’t have had garlic bread with dinner.

“There’s so much that goes into taste. Depending on where people put (apples) in their mouth … that affects flavor. Just from day to day your palate changes,” says Don Seifrit, the Berks County-based tree fruit Extension educator who ran the sampling. “It’s one of the reasons why you need to collect a lot of data when you do these sorts of things.”

Seifrit is about halfway through this two-year project for which he got grant funding. He doesn’t have enough data yet to draw conclusions but is holding such events to see if there’s a correlation between demographics and apple preference. He hopes to help orchardists improve their planning — allowing them to better phase out blocks of trees that have very few traits popular with large consumer groups and introduce new blocks that appeal to wider audiences.

Differences in palates

We had eight apples to taste that night. Seifrit usually puts out 10 but the grower he went to this time didn’t have available any Gala apples or an experimental variety known only by a series of numbers.

Red Delicious was there. There was no hiding from anyone that’s what was in the No. 6 box. The volunteer at that table arranged her slices in the shape of a fun little wreath. But from what I could overhear, presentation didn’t help that apple’s cause.

I think I wrote down something embarrassingly bland like “very little flavor.” I’m kicking myself for not coming up with something more like the following paragraph, which popped up immediately when I later typed “Why do people buy Red Delicious apples?” into a Google search.

“The Red Delicious is a crime against the apple. The fruit makes for a joyless snack, despite the false promise of its name, with a bitter skin that gives way to crumbling, mealy flesh,” wrote Portland-based freelance journalist Tove Danovich in a 2018 piece for The Counter. “The Red Delicious is a bit like a Styrofoam prop: It looks picturesque, but really has no business in the mouth.”

Danovich goes on to tell a fascinating tale of how that apple basically began with an Iowa farmer trying unsuccessfully to chop down a rogue apple tree in the 1870s. That tree ended up producing apples that he decided to enter in a contest. From there came deliberate mutations across the country that would favor things like looks, durability and stackability over flavor. Red Delicious is seen as inexpensive and consistent — landing it in places of mass distribution like schools.

Samplers were asked to answer questions about age, gender and race, though Seifrit stressed he couldn’t require us to do so.

“I really suspected that there would be a difference in age more so than anything else,” he says. Samplers who check the higher age group blocks often pull him aside at samplings to tell him how they grew up with certain varieties and thus still buy those today.

“I’m always curious to see if some folks in younger generations have a more broad preference simply because they’ve always had greater availability to them,” he says.

On the day of the sampling I was just a few weeks shy of turning 50. Feel free to reread that number in a Sally O’Malley voice. And the apple that I finally decided to rank highest was indeed one of the oldies: the Golden Delicious. I wrote that it reminded me of apple pie.

“I don’t care for those,” said Donna Hassel, of Quarryville, who attended the sampling with Reynolds. “I never did. They’re just not crisp and delicious.”

Reynolds spun around to see which apples she was talking about.

“That’s what we had as kids growing up,” he said. “We never had any idea there were this many varieties. Mom always got Red and Yellow Delicious.”

That didn’t stop Reynolds from liking something new. He and Hassel both ranked highest some varieties born after they were — though they differed on which of those was best.

“She and I were almost completely opposite,” Reynolds said. “My least favorite was No. 7. It wasn’t sweet. It wasn’t tart. It wasn’t juicy. And she had it as (one of) her favorites.”

What gets grown

After I’d turned in my answers, Seifrit pulled me into the hall to quietly share which apple was what. No. 7 was the Crimson Crisp. Hassel ranked that second, just behind the RubyRush — a cross between an Enterprise and GoldRush.

“No. 9 was without a doubt my favorite,” Reynolds said. “Crisp. Juicy. Sweet.”

That was the Honeycrisp. He’s not alone.

“Honeycrisp is the most popular apple in the world right now, I believe,” Seifrit says. “At the very least, it’s the most popular apple in the United States.”

It’s also Pennsylvania’s most commonly grown cultivar, he says.

“It’s a very, very sweet apple,” he says. “It still very much tastes like an apple but there’s just a huge sugar hit.”

When he started in his current job five years ago, the numbers often tossed around for the cost of planting an acre of apples was $20,000 to $30,000, he says. Now the lower end is more like $24,000, he adds.

“It’s an enormous investment,” he says. “You want to make sure that you have the market for it.”

Often people will come to him saying they want to start an orchard. He asks them where they plan to sell their fruit.

“They’re a little taken aback and say, ‘I really hadn’t gotten to that point,’ ” he says. “And I say, ‘Well, we’re not putting trees in the ground until you do.’ ”

Idyllic imagery is often attached to farming, he says.

“It’s a pastoral thing. And, you know, a lot of those thoughts aren’t incorrect. It is a great job. It’s a great career. You’re providing for people,” he says. “But at the end of the day you need your family to eat. You do need to make money off of it. And part of that is long-term planning. What can I sell? What do people like?”

I wish him well at figuring that out — and certainly hope he’s better at pinning down the collective palate than I am my own.