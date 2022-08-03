Jenelle Janci, Life and Culture Team Leader at LNP | LancasterOnline measures ingredients for a green Goddess salad to see if the recipe can be easily replicated from an influencer that made this dish on TikTok on Friday, July 15, 2022.
Not all that long ago, a recipe went viral on TikTok involving pasta, cherry tomatoes and an entire block of feta. That dish’s popularity reached past users of the social media app for quick-paced videos. And since then, TikTok’s role in everyday recipe discovery has only grown. But, how much do you trust a stranger through the screen with your dinner plans?
That’s where we come in. Three LNP | LancasterOnline staffers — all with modest cooking skills — put the same TikTok recipe to the test. We prepared it individually without conferring with one another to deliver honest reviews not influenced by each others’ experiences. We figure if a recipe can be successfully duplicated by three different home cooks, then it’s likely worth your time.
We tried Baked By Melissa’s Green Goddess Salad, a crunchy vegan salad served as a loose dip with tortilla chips. To start, it requires chopping a head of green cabbage, a few mini cucumbers, green onions and chives. Then, olive oil, rice vinegar, garlic, lemon, spinach, basil, a shallot, salt, nutritional yeast and nuts of your choice are blitzed in a blender to create a dressing. Toss the vegetables in the dressing, and scoop it up with tortilla chips.
(We asked Baked By Melissa for permission to print the recipe, but didn’t hear back in time for this article to print. You can find full instructions at lanc.news/ggsalad.)
Here are three reviews of Baked By Melissa’s Green Goddess Salad, plus our cumulative final verdict.
Suzette Wenger
Expectation
I am a foodie. A TikTok foodie to be exact. I love trying cooking tips and tricks that I find on TikTok. Cream cheese and Everything But the Bagel seasoning on bell peppers? Sign me up. Despite this, I have yet to try out the Baked by Melissa Green Goddess Salad, which is arguably one of the most famous TikTok recipes.
This salad has many ingredients I love, so I have lofty expectations. It also helps that the recipe itself seems pretty straightforward, and I do not think I can mess it up much. All I have to do is chop and blend. I do have a feeling the chopping may take me a bit longer than expected based on the videos I have watched of people making the salad, but I still believe I will really enjoy this recipe.
Process
Including clean-up time, the process took a little over one hour, which is a long time for a salad. Granted, during the process I was also filming and cleaning along the way, which probably made it slightly longer than the average person.
The recipe itself was extremely easy to follow. Personally, I eyeballed most measurements and hoped it was close enough. The steps were a variation of “throw everything together and mix.” Overall, the only challenging part of the recipe was the chopping. It was both long and tedious. Chopping a full head of cabbage along with a cucumber, green onions and chives was quite the task. On the other hand, the dressing was the simplest part and required no chopping at all, to my relief.
One mistake I made, which I cannot blame the recipe for, was that I was ill-equipped on how to cut a cabbage. I did chop most of the white core of the cabbage, which is something that is not recommended. I was alerted to this post-chop, although the pieces of cabbage were so small, I don’t believe it made too much of a difference.
Finished product
The Baked by Melissa Green Goddess Salad was lemony, fresh tasting and one of those foods that makes you feel good after eating. It was delicious and has a lot of positive elements going for it. The recipe is vegan, a tasty and healthy alternative to a normal chip dip, and it is versatile, as it can be eaten as a salad, a dip, or a side dish. The recipe also makes a large batch, so it gets some brownie points for being a perfect party food. All in all, it lives up to the expectation.
Tips
There are actually quite a few things that I would do differently next time. Although I already mentioned it, I would not include the core of the cabbage. I’m sure most people already know that, but I’m noting it for myself. Additionally, as a non-vegan, I think the dip would do well with adding in some feta cheese, banana peppers or something to give it a bit more flavor. Because everything in the salad blends together, there’s mainly one flavor note.
Another mistake I made was not having a large enough cutting board. I would either buy a larger chopping board, or chop the cabbage in smaller segments. The cabbage got everywhere, and chopping a large piece on a small cutting board made it hard to achieve the small dice I would have liked to. Going off of that, I would also have preferred a finer dice on the salad ingredients, which could be accomplished by cutting smaller segments on a larger cutting board.
My last and most important tip is to have a fun TV show, movie or playlist blasting as you cook. While the chopping can feel long, it’s nothing a good song can’t fix.
Suzette Wenger
Expectation
I had wanted to make this recipe for quite a long time, as I’m always on the search for a tasty and healthy snack.
Though I thought the recipe ingredients would be easy to find, a late-night Walmart shopping trip proved me wrong. There were no green cabbages in sight, so I opted for a red cabbage instead, thinking the color would add something to the dish. I also omitted the cucumbers (they are probably my least favorite food) and instead added a whole yellow bell pepper. In addition, I had to buy a basil plant, as blister packs of basil were not among the other herbs.
The process
Overall, this dish was easy to assemble. The worst part was chopping the cabbage, which took forever. Filming the TikTok video while chopping proved to be a challenge, too, as I had an improvised, unsteady work surface instead of my usual trusty countertop. It took me about 45 minutes, though it would have taken less time if not for filming and taking photos. I’d estimate a strong half an hour.
Making the dressing was a great use of my oft-forgotten blender, though I do wish the recipe called for a double the amount of dressing. The cabbage and chopped vegetable-to-dressing ratio was just a little too dry for my taste.
The finished product
The Green Goddess salad was wonderful! Though, if you’re going to eat it, you may be obligated to do so with a spoon or a tortilla chip, as its small components would be cumbersome to eat with a fork. I would recommend it overall, however.
Tips
The salad is great, but it needs some heat. A diced-up jalapeno or two would do the salad some good. I also couldn’t imagine eating the salad without the bell pepper, as it gave the salad a wonderful crunch. If I were making this on my own, I’d probably also add a half red onion and twice the dressing.
