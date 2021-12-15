The annual Greek Food Bazaar at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church has come and gone, and like so many other Lancaster Countians, I sat in traffic on a sunny Saturday last month, licking my chops in anticipation of unpacking our Greek feast. Of all the goodies in our takeout containers, the pastitsio is what caught my attention, in a “How can I make this myself” kind of way. Also known as “Greek lasagna,” pastitsio is a layered dish of tube-shaped pasta (like ziti, penne or bucatini), enriched with a creamy bechamel sauce. It might have meat and/or cheese, but whatever sleeps in between the layers is baked into pillowy goodness. It’s comfort food to the max.
It also sounds like a strong contender for winter gatherings, no matter what you celebrate; one tray of pastitsio can feed about 10 people, and maybe more, if you add a salad and sides to the equation.
For my first pastitsio rodeo, I reached out to the professionals, better known as the women parishioners at Annunciation, whose handiwork was on full display in the church hall last month. Bazaar organizer Alex Schramm put me in touch with Renie Beidleman, a longtime parishioner and jewelry designer in Manheim Township. Beidleman insisted that pastitsio is “not hard to make, but it does make a lot of dirty pots.” For this kitchen project, she recommended that I make the filling in advance to simplify the steps for day-of preparation. It’s a tip that I am making my own (and you should, too).
This is Beidleman’s first Christmas without her parents, who died earlier this year. Although she watched her mother prepare all the Greek classics while growing up, Beidleman admits she had a lot to learn as a newlywed more than 30 years ago. She asked her mother to jot down the recipes, including one for pastitsio, into a notebook. This summer, when family and friends could safely gather for a proper memorial service, Beidleman made sure that pastitsio was on the table.
At this time of year, she likes to make loaf-size pans for her in-laws and other seniors who may need a boost of comfort at a moment’s notice. After making two trays — one with ground turkey, one with lentils — I followed Beidleman’s lead and portioned a few single-serving containers for the freezer, with my own mother top of mind.
PASTITSIO
Adapted from Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
Makes 8 to 10 servings.
PART ONE: FILLING
Kitchen notes: I recommend making the filling in advance so that day-of preparation is more manageable; it can be refrigerated for a few days or frozen for later. Traditionally, the filling calls for ground meat, but don’t let tradition stop you from playing with lentils (which make for a deliciously hearty Plan B). Feel free to play around with spices, too; I added several options, which you can also ignore.
Ingredients:
- 1 to 1 1/2 pounds ground beef, lamb or turkey (see lentil variation below)
- 2 cups finely chopped onions (from 1 large onion)
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil (and up to 4 if using ground turkey)
- 3 cups tomato puree
- Any combination of the following herbs and spices: 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 cinnamon stick (or 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon), pinch ground allspice, 2 pinches ground cloves
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
1. Place a deep skillet or medium pot over medium heat. Add the meat, breaking up with a wooden spoon as needed, and cook until browned. (For ground turkey, add 2 tablespoons of oil to the pan to keep meat from sticking.) Transfer the meat to a bowl.
2. Add the oil, tilting the pan until the bottom is coated. Add the onions, cooking until slightly softened, about 5 minutes.
3. Stir in the garlic, cooking for 1 minute.
4. Return the meat to the pan. Add the tomato puree and spices of your choosing, plus the salt and black pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook until the liquid has been mostly absorbed, about 35 minutes.
5. Keep covered until ready to use, or completely cool and refrigerate or freeze for later.
Lentil variation
The method is similar to the meat filling, but with some of the steps in different order. To cook thoroughly, the lentils need water in addition to the tomato puree, as you’ll see noted in the directions. Use the spices as liberally as you might with the meat filling.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 1/2 cups finely chopped onion
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1 1/2 cups brown lentils
- 2 cups water
- 3 cups tomato puree
- Any combination of the herbs and spices listed in the meat filling
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
1. Place the olive oil in a medium pot set over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes.
2. Stir in the garlic, cooking for 1 minute.
3. Add the lentils, stirring until well coated. Add the water and tomato puree and bring to a boil.
4. Add herbs and spices of your choosing, plus salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cover. Cook until the liquid has been mostly absorbed, 35 to 40 minutes.
PART TWO: BECHAMEL SAUCE
Ingredients:
- 1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), cut into tablespoon-size pieces
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 4 cups whole milk
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- A few pinches of ground paprika
- 2 beaten egg yolks
Directions:
1. Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the flour, stirring briskly to blend with the butter and make a paste (also known as a roux). Stir continuously until the flour lumps disappear, about 1 minute; the roux should be a golden color.
2. Add the milk, salt, pepper and other spices, stirring with a wooden spoon to keep the flour from sticking to the bottom. Cook over medium-low heat until the mixture is thickened, stirring frequently to keep the milk from scalding.
3. To tell when the sauce is ready, run a finger along the back of the spoon. If the streak is well defined, the sauce is good to go; this should take about 10 minutes.
4. Off the heat, whisk in the beaten egg yolks. Keep the sauce covered while you boil the pasta.
PART THREE: COOK AND SAUCE THE PASTA
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ziti, penne or other tube pasta
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 cups grated pecorino or Parmesan cheese (or grated Kefalotyri for a more intense flavor)
Directions:
1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, then add the salt. Return to a rolling boil, then add pasta. Cook until 75% done. (For example, if the package says to cook for 10 minutes, cook for 8.) Drain and transfer to a large bowl. Coat with 1 cup of the bechamel, plus 1 cup of the cheese. Reserve the remaining cheese for assembly.
PART FOUR: ASSEMBLY
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. Lightly grease the bottom of a 9-by-12-inch (or similar size) rectangular baking dish or roasting pan. Spread half of the pasta mixture into the pan so that it completely covers the bottom. Place the filling on top, spreading evenly. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the cheese over the filling.
3. Layer with the remaining pasta, followed by the remaining 3 cups of bechamel. Finish with the remaining cheese (and more if you wish).
4. Bake the sauce thickens and the top is golden, about 45 minutes. For an extra golden and crispy top, place the dish under the broiler setting for about 1 minute.
5. Cool for at least 10 minutes before serving; as the pastitsio cools, it becomes easier to slice.