Lancaster County has a rich culinary history that attracts tourists every year. Last week, a Youtuber by the name of Strictly Dumpling, who has over 3.6 million subscribers, paid a visit to the county in search of a great Amish buffet.

Strictly Dumpling dedicates his channel to showcasing the best restaurants he eats at across the country. From buffets in Las Vegas to steak buffets in New York, Strictly Dumpling has a vast archive of eating experiences that he documents.

In his search for an Amish buffet in Lancaster County, he stumbled upon Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl. In a 22 minute video, Strictly Dumpling documents what it's like to eat at Shady Maple, as well as two other eateries in the county, Bird in Hand Bakeshop and Immergut Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels.

The video was posted on Sunday, April 4, and has close to 800,000 views on Youtube.

Watch the full video below.