With Shady Maple having what's called the largest buffet in the United States, it should come as no surprise that its farm market celebrates the beauty of big food.

Shady Maple Farm Market recently posted a video of its bakers making a 33-pound whoopie pie — a cream filling weighing 9 pounds, sandwiched between two 12-pound soft chocolate cookies.

The bakers made the massive whoopie pie in preparation for the farm market's whoopie pie celebration, which starts today and continues through Sept. 27.

Watch the video of the process below. Story continues after video.

The whoopie pie will be available to sample in the store's foyer today and tomorrow.

Shady Maple Farm Market's whoopie celebration will showcase many flavors of the Lancaster County favorite, ranging from classic flavors to pumpkin spice latte-flavored whoopie pies. Some oddball options include a rum-flavored whoopie pie, as well as a watermelon flavor.

For more information about Shady Maple Farm Market or its whoopie pie celebration, visit shady-maple.com/farm-market/.

IF YOU GO What: Whoopie pie celebration. Where: Shady Maple Farm Market, 1234 Main St., East Earl. When: Sept. 21-27, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, closed Sundays. More info: shady-maple.com/farm-market/.