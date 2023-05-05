One of Lancaster city's first beer gardens of the season opens tonight, just in time for First Friday.

The Warehouse District Beer Garden, at 595 N. Charlotte St. in Lancaster, will be open tonight from 4-10 p.m. Reamstown-based Rural City Beer Co. will host the beer garden.

For opening weekend, visitors can expect to see performances from The Steve Clark Band, 2 Pints Shy and Songsmith Duo, as well as food trucks 4E's Latin and X-Marks the Spot.

Some upgrades to look out for include more game courts, a new stage and more tables and umbrellas, says Dan Wolgemuth, one of the developers of the beer garden.

The beer garden will be open Fridays from 4-10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., says Wolgemuth. The beer garden is open to people of all ages, though visitors will be carded and given a wristband for drinks.

Lancaster Rec's family friendly traveling beer garden, in collaboration with Tellus360, will kick off at Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., on June 1 and continue through June 10.

Lancaster Rec will host two other beer gardens this summer: One at Ewell Plaza from June 14-17 and one at Musser Park from June 22-July 1.

The beer gardens will be open weekdays from 4-10 p.m., Saturdays from 1-10 p.m. and Sundays from 1-8 p.m. The events will each have food trucks.

Some proceeds from the beer garden go toward funding programs with Lancaster Rec, including summer camp programs and recreational sports teams.

For more information about the Warehouse District Beer Garden, visit warehousedistrict.com. For more information about Lancaster Rec's beer gardens, visit lancasterrec.org/beergardens/.