Chances are, if you're a craft beer enthusiast in Lancaster County, you've picked up a can of Spring House's beer and noticed the artsy label designs.

Your art could be there in 2022.

Spring House Brewing Co. published a Facebook post asking artists to submit their works for a chance to be featured in their 2022 Limited Artist Collaboration Series.

Every year, Spring House uses 12 artist submissions on their beer cans, with a new beer design set to release each month.

Each artist is paid and is allowed to retain the rights to their work. The deadline is Sept. 30, 2021.

To submit, email springhousebeer.art@gmail.com with your name, phone number, city/state and five original pieces of art.

For more information, visit springhousebeer.com/beer/limited.