There's a subscription service for everything these days: music, TV shows and movies, groceries and razors, to name a few.

But Sheetz wants to take it a step further — a fry subscription service.

For $9.99 a month, through the Sheetz app, fans of Sheetz's "fryz" can enjoy a bag of fries every two hours. There's no limit to how many times you can use the subscription in a month.

The offer doesn't apply for third-party delivery services like DoorDash or GrubHub, however. You have to pick up the fries in store.

This isn't the only subscription service Sheetz offers; for $14.99 a month, people can get unlimited self-serve drinks. It works similarly to the fry subscription service in that a customer can get a drink every two hours, and it's not available through delivery services.

Both subscriptions are available only through the Sheetz app.