After last year’s drive-thru pandemic version, the popular Lancaster VegFest is officially happening as an outdoor event Sept. 18-19 in Lancaster city. Due to COVID-19, there will be no bands, speakers or chef demos as in previous years, said event organizer and founder Courtney Kokus, but she promises there will be no shortage of vegan fare. As of press time, more than 40 food and drink vendors will be participating, including Lancaster’s own Root, Renewal Kombucha Brewery, Dough & Co. and Homage: Cuisines of the West African Diaspora, along with many traveling from the region and beyond.

To help with crowd control and social distancing, the event — in its fifth year — will be held over two days at Buchanan Park. The format is “less festival and will have more of a market feel,” with a mix of prepared food, fresh produce, pantry items and assorted wellness and home products, said Kokus.

The food court area will include a mix of food trucks and vendors serving up plant-based fare, from donuts and Nashville fried chick’n sandwiches to New York-style pizza with vegan cheese and meats. VegFest will continue its tradition of a “farmer’s market” area with fresh produce from Lancaster Farm Fresh Co-op available for purchase. Kokus told LNP | LancasterOnline there will be plenty of room to spread out and set up a picnic, encouraging attendees to bring blankets and folding chairs.

Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to sign up for time-released tickets in advance to help with crowd control and social distancing. (However, no one will be turned away at the entrance, said Kokus.) A $35 VIP ticket includes early entry, vendor samples, event swag and raffle tickets. Each day at 1 p.m., West End Yoga will lead a free vinyasa yoga class on the park grounds. (Bring your own mat.)

Outside of the festival gates, Lancaster Vegan Restaurant Week, a partnership with York-based group ScPA Vegan Drinks, kicks off Saturday, Sept. 18. Participating restaurants (visit lancvrw.com for details ) will be donating a percentage of sales to Lancaster Farm Sanctuary in Mount Joy.