Vegan burgers that taste like meat: where to find Impossible and Beyond in Lancaster [video]

Veggie burgers have been around for decades, but only recently have vegetarian burgers truly tried to mimic the taste of meat. Most of the thanks for this trend should go to the Beyond Burger and the Impossible Burger, which have made their name by “bleeding,” just like real meat. Except they’re anything but. Beyond is made with mostly pea protein, and beet juice gives it that juicy pinkness identified with meat. Impossible uses primarily soy, and gets its pinkness through heme, a component of hemoglobin that is in every living thing, but much more abundant in animals. Impossible derives plant-based heme from fermenting genetically modified yeast. It also gives the burger more of a meaty taste.

They certainly stand out from the black bean burgers and garden burgers vegetarians have come to know.

Pre-made veggie burgers like MorningStar, Gardenburger, and Boca cropped up in the 1980s and 1990s. And soon enough, fast food chains got on board, including Subway, Denny’s and even Burger King. That’s right, there was a “BK Veggie” in the early 2000s.

And now it seems this move to vegetarian burgers is happening again, thanks to these new meatless burgers that strive to taste like meat.

Burger King recently started testing an Impossible Whopper, a Whopper with an Impossible patty, in many of their St. Louis locations. They are expected to expand to all locations by the end of the year.

Carl’s Jr., TGI Friday’s and Del Taco serve Beyond nationwide. Meanwhile, White Castle, Applebee’s, Umami Burger and Cheesecake Factory have all jumped on the Impossible bandwagon.

MEAT COMPANIES JOIN IN Tyson recently announced that it will be producing meatless chicken nuggets under a new brand called “Raised & Rooted.” Other products, some meatless and some “blended,” can be expected in the future. This is nothing new. Brands like MorningStar and Gardein have been making veggie chicken nuggets for years. But it's notable that Tyson, the biggest chicken producer in the world (it slaughtered 2 billion chickens last year, far more than any other company), is tapping into this industry, too. They also were initial investors in Beyond, but recently ended its involvement.

Beyond Meat launched first in 2009, and Impossible Foods started two years later. Both were backed by Bill Gates, among a slew of other investors.

Both of the companies were offering something new to the realm of meatless burgers: They actually aimed to mimic meat. Even frozen in a package in the grocery store — originally found just at Whole Foods but now in stores like Target and Walmart — they look like ground beef patties: pink and raw.

The idea is to appeal to both vegetarians and meat eaters who are looking to cut back on their meat consumption for ethical, environmental or health reasons.

If you’re looking to try a Beyond or Impossible burger, you’re in luck. Lancaster County has several restaurants that serve them, in addition to other vegetarian meat substitutes.

Arooga’s, 125 S. Centerville Road, in East Hempfield Township, has been selling Impossible Burgers for the last 2 1/2 years. Not only do they have a burger, but they now use the Impossible “beef” in chili and chili mac. Arooga’s receives the Impossible “meat” in bricks, and then uses it as if it were ground beef.

“It’s amazing,” says Gary Huther, president and co-founder of Arooga’s. “You can cook at different temperatures, and it actually looks like it’s bleeding, if you were to do a medium-rare burger, for example. And it crumbles just like ground beef.”

The Burger Bar at Wegman’s, 2000 Crossings Blvd., in Manheim Township, also has an Impossible Burger on the menu: It’s a Mediterranean burger with roasted tomatoes, lemon caper dill aioli and arugula. Keith Briggs, executive chef of the local Wegman’s, was impressed by the taste of the burger.

“So we actually made a couple before we put them on the menu, and I was surprised by the taste. I thought it was actually pretty good; I was impressed by the fact that it was able to bleed like an actual burger,” he says. “Obviously it’s not beef, but it’s able to stay somewhat pink inside.”

ARE THEY ANY HEALTHIER? While vegetarian diets are considered healthier than meat-based diets, according to many health experts, those diets are based on whole proteins like beans and nuts — not processed meat replacements. Ultimately, these meatless meats aren’t necessarily good for you. They’re highly processed and can be hard to digest.

Annie Bailey’s, 28 E. King St., in downtown Lancaster, originally had an Impossible Burger on its menu but recently made the switch to using Beyond after Impossible became harder to acquire. According to its website, Impossible currently is not taking on any new customers while it deals with a low supply of its product.

Annie Bailey’s executive chef Joe Finerty says he prefers the Beyond Burger over the Impossible Burger, partially for the flavor.

“The Beyond Burger holds up really nicely on the grill; you get a nice charred flavor. And that’s one thing you couldn’t do with the Impossible Burger.”

Many restaurants in the area that have added vegan meat substitutes to their menu did so because of requests from their customers.

The general manager of Annie Bailey’s is vegan and encouraged Finerty to add more options to the menu. The restaurant also has vegan chicken that can be added to salads and sandwiches, and Finerty recently started making a vegan sausage primarily from chickpeas. Both items play a role in its vegan jambalaya. He’s hoping to have more house-made options on the menu soon.

“We do sell a good amount of everything, really, to be honest. I was really surprised at the beginning how much vegan food we were selling,” Finerty says.

Briggs says many customers at Wegman’s requested the Impossible Burger before it was on the menu. Because of the price of the patties, the Impossible Burger is $2 more expensive than any other option at the bar. But Briggs says people still purchase it very often.

SIDE EFFECT The soaring growth of Beyond has also created an uptick in the demand for peas. The price for a bushel of peas has increased dramatically in the past year.

Also, Trio Bar & Grill, 3707 Marietta Ave. in Columbia, serves a Beyond Burger, which the owners added to the menu years ago when it first became available. Trio has several different vegan items on its menu, with the most popular being the avocado Reuben.

Arooga’s also has other plant-based meat options, including Beyond sausages and vegan chicken wings.

“We do that with our award-winning wing sauces, so somebody who’s looking to eat vegetarian could come in, still enjoy the wing experience at Arooga’s,” Huther said.

FISHLESS FISH AND EGGLESS EGGS Impossible Foods recently announced plans to develop fishless fish. Yes, fishless fish. To be fair, it's already out there: Ocean Hugger Foods this year released a replacement for raw tuna made from tomatoes. It’s served at several sushi bars on the East Coast. Impossible’s plan is to have a replacement for every meat on the market by 2035. Beyond, on the other hand, is taking a hard pass. They say they would rather stick to beef, pork and poultry alternatives. Another alternative on the rise is eggless eggs. Although vegetarians eat eggs (vegans do not), many animal rights advocates have spoken out against the conditions that egg-laying chickens are raised in. Companies like JUST, Follow Your Heart and Vegg are producing egg substitutes that can be used in scrambles. They, however, cannot be used in baking. For baking, vegans or those looking to avoid eggs can use Bob’s Red Mill eggs, made primarily of potato starch and tapioca flour. Mixing a bit with water and letting it sit and thicken will produce an egglike binder for baking. Alternatively, you can mix ground flaxseeds in the same way.