Tables may be filling up faster for two Lancaster city-based French restaurants after being featured on OpenTable's Top 10 Diner's Choice list for Best French Restaurants in the Philadelphia / New Jersey suburbs.

Bistro Barberet & Bakery on East King Street and Josephine’s on West Grant Street were among the 10 restaurants on OpenTable's list for the top 10 best French cuisine in the Philadelphia and New Jersey suburbs.

OpenTable – the online restaurant reservation company – analyzed more than 400,000 diner reviews from their website and sorted them by category to generate the diner’s choice lists.

Josephine’s has 501 reviews on OpenTable and has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars and Bistro Barberet & Bakery has 1,206 reviews and a 4.8 out of 5 star rating.

Visitors the website are able to access the restaurant’s menu, read diner reviews, see how many times the restaurant is booked through the site daily and find tables and make reservations.

Bistro Barberet & Bakery posted a Facebook message about the announcement yesterday: "We are delighted to be on top 10 best French restaurant in Philadelphia/ New jersey area despite all the hurdle (sic) this industry is facing. Thumbs up to our dedicated staff from kitchen to service, job well done."

View the full list here.