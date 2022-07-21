Amorette 1.jpg

The entryway to the main dining room at Amorette features lots of wine. The restaurant was recognized by Wine Spectator for its wine program.

 Suzette Wenger

Wine Spectator magazine, one of the largest wine-themed publications, announced recently that two Lancaster County restaurants serve some of the best wine in the country.

Lancaster city fine dining restaurant Amorette, which recently closed but is planned to reopen under a new owner, won the Best of Award of Excellence, the second-highest award available. The restaurant won its first Wine Spectator award in 2019.

Osteria Avanti, the Italian restaurant inside the Inn at Leola Village, won an Award of Excellence, the third-highest award available. The restaurant has won six other Wine Spectator awards since 2014, according to its website.

More than 4,000 restaurants across the United States received awards from Wine Spectator in 2022. To qualify for an award, a restaurant must feature at least 90 diverse wine options. 

For more information, or to search for winners, visit winespectator.com.

7 events to check out in Lancaster County this weekend, from a Shady Maple mystery dinner to a Mount Joy car show
Roots & Blues founder needs investor to keep festival going after two years of low ticket sales
Zenkaikon 2023: How to pre-register for Lancaster's largest anime convention (and save some money)

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags