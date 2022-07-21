Wine Spectator magazine, one of the largest wine-themed publications, announced recently that two Lancaster County restaurants serve some of the best wine in the country.

Lancaster city fine dining restaurant Amorette, which recently closed but is planned to reopen under a new owner, won the Best of Award of Excellence, the second-highest award available. The restaurant won its first Wine Spectator award in 2019.

Osteria Avanti, the Italian restaurant inside the Inn at Leola Village, won an Award of Excellence, the third-highest award available. The restaurant has won six other Wine Spectator awards since 2014, according to its website.

More than 4,000 restaurants across the United States received awards from Wine Spectator in 2022. To qualify for an award, a restaurant must feature at least 90 diverse wine options.

For more information, or to search for winners, visit winespectator.com.