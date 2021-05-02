Every cook, no matter how experienced, has a stash of set-aside recipes, the favorites that she turns to at a moment’s notice. Those recipes may be tried-and-true in a functional, “here’s how I make poached eggs” sort of way, or maybe they serve as emotional salves against the world. With age, I’m discovering that there is yet another category of recipes — the ones that tell a story of my life much like a memoir, or exemplify the spirit of my path thus far. Like the people we meet and know instantly they are your forever friends, there are recipes that you pull close to the chest and never let go.

One such recipe has been with me for more than half my life, a trail mix-style biscuit from “Brother Juniper’s Bread Book,” the 1991 book from baking expert Peter Reinhart. I was 26 when I got my hands on a copy, a cub reporter just back from South Africa, waiting tables at a stainless-steel diner in West Philly. I fell hard for Reinhart’s Energy Cookie, studded with four kinds of seeds and sweetened with honey and raisins like a hippie cliché. I spread the gospel at the diner, where everyone knew me as Lulu (and who quickly dubbed them “Lulu’s Cookies”).

To say that the cookie would endear itself to friends in faraway places, my kid brother and old boyfriends hardly scratches the surface. It would become my go-to snack for long-haul flights and figure into my cooking classes and catering jobs. And then, while working on my third book, it became fodder for recipe tinkering.

Adding cooked red lentils to the dough, I discovered, had a similar effect to applesauce, which acts as a fat and sugar replacement. The end result: less flour, honey and oil, more fiber and protein, all while maintaining its scrumptious quotient.

It seems that this cookie’s hold on me refuses to end. While typing these words, I went online to double check the publication date of Reinhart’s book (he has 11 to his name, including the award-winning “The Bread Baker’s Apprentice”) and went down an internet rabbit hole revealing yet another wrinkle: Reinhart grew up eating at Mama’s Pizzeria, an old-school pizza parlor in Bala Cynwyd, about a mile from my childhood home. (As this story went to press, Reinhart responded to my fan-girl email, confirming that he grew up in the neighboring town of Penn Valley and was in the class of ’68 at Harriton High School, the rival to Lower Merion, my alma mater.)

In the extended headnotes for his Energy Cookies, Reinhart writes: “Cookies may not be essential but they are wonderfully desirable and even psychologically beneficial.”

As we reemerge from our pandemic cocoons and take to local hiking trails, the turnpike or the wild yonder from our own backyards, consider this cookie — sustenance for both body and mind — as delicious reentry to all those so-called nonessential activities. Take it from Lulu; this one’s a keeper.

Lulu's, or whatever-you-want-to-call-them, cookies

Adapted from “PNW Veg” by Kim O’Donnel with original inspiration from “Brother Juniper’s Bread Book” by Peter Reinhart.

Makes about 3 dozen 2-inch cookies or 1 1/2 dozen 4-inch cookies.

Kitchen note: Because this dough contains neither eggs nor dairy, it keeps well in the refrigerator for up to a week, making baking-on-demand a snap. The dough keeps well in the freezer, too.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup raw sunflower seeds

/2 cup raw hulled pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

1/2 cup raw white sesame seeds

1 cup black raisins

1 cup hot water

2 1/4 cups quick-cooking (not instant) rolled oats

2 tablespoons whole flaxseed, or 2 1/2 tablespoons flaxseed meal

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup cooked red lentils, well drained (see box for how-to details)

1/2 cup neutral oil

3/4 cup honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup semi- or bittersweet chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Toast the seeds: Place the sunflower and pumpkin seeds in a dry skillet over medium heat until aromatic and visibly darkening, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool. Lower the heat to medium-low and add the sesame seeds, toasting until golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to bowl with the other seeds.

2. Place the raisins in a bowl or liquid measuring cup and pour hot water on top, letting them plump. Set aside until Step 5.

3. In a high-powered blender or coffee grinder designated for spices, grind 1/4 cup of the oats and the whole flaxseed into a medium-fine texture. Place in a large bowl.

4. Add the remaining 2 cups of oats, the flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Add the cooled seeds, stirring until well combined.

5. Drain the raisins but reserve the soaking water.

6. Add the lentils, oil, honey and vanilla to the dry ingredients, gently mixing until you have the makings of a dough. Gradually add the raisin water, stirring until the dough is moist and cohesive; you may not need all of the water. Stir in the raisins and chocolate chips until evenly distributed.

7. Refrigerate the dough to set up for about 20 minutes.

8. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 F and line two sheet pans with parchment paper.

9. Use a level tablespoon or 1/8 cup measure (depending on your preferred size) to scoop the dough and arrange on the prepared pans, spacing the cookies about 1 inch apart. Gently flatten the scoops with the bottom of lightly oiled jar.

10. Bake until golden brown on both top and bottom, 20 to 22 minutes.

11. Cool on a wire rack. Store in a metal tin for up to a week.