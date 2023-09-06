For young adults, years of watching “Chopped” on the Food Network and playing “restaurant” as a kid has led to this moment: having to make your own food in college. But the reality of preparing meals for yourself looks a bit different than televised cooking contests and plastic fruit. Long days of classes, work and meetings can make finding time to fuel your body a difficult task — for college students, and even the average adult. Especially when you factor in the need for adequate time and money.

Dining halls are the primary option for many college students who live on campus. Sometimes, though, students need sustenance outside the dining hall’s hours of operation, or opt to live off-

campus and have to rely on their own cooking skills.

Joni Eisenhaur and Savannah Greiner, assistant director of health promotion and registered dietitian, respectively, at Elizabethtown College, are well-versed on the importance of nutritional eating while working around your schedule and budget.

“Really, food is energy to your body,” Eisenhower said. “It’s basically the same as gas is to a car.”

Eisenhower and Greiner educate Elizabethtown College students on cooking techniques, recommend recipes and diets that work with their allergenic and dietary restrictions. They also advise students on how to eat healthy while on a budget.

While their advice is tailored to college students, their suggestions can prove useful for anyone looking for balance between their eating habits and lifestyles. Here are some of Eisenhower and Greiner’s best tips and tricks.

Tips for eating on a time crunch

Eisenhaur and Greiner offer a few practical suggestions for students who need to refuel quickly.

Choose nutritionally dense snacks

Between back-to-back classes or mid-day meetings, it is hard to find time to eat a meal for lunch; instead, many eat snacks throughout the day. Eisenhaur says that, in this case, it is important to be prepared with nutritionally dense snacks rather than processed foods, like chips. Nutritional snacks, such as nuts, whole wheat crackers and berries, will give you longer-lasting energy to get through the day.

Organize meal swaps

A fun way to save time while staying connected with your friends is to take part in a meal swap. Get together a group of friends and ask everyone to cook a large batch of soup, casserole or another dish. Then distribute the batches among each member of the group, leaving each individual with an already-prepared meal that can be heated up in just a few minutes. It also gives you the chance to try new recipes — and hopefully get some compliments on your own meals.

Try slow cooker meals for easy meal prep

If it is within your means, slow cookers, such as Crockpots, can be a great investment. Toss ingredients into the slow cooker before leaving your house in the morning and by the time you return, dinner will be ready. Many food blogs have creative — and delicious — slow cooker recipes that can be adjusted to your dietary needs or preferences.

Be realistic

When you are meal planning, consider what makes the most sense with your schedule. If you have late classes on Tuesday, plan for an easily prepared dinner that night. But if you know you have a couple of free hours on Wednesday, then you can plan to make that more complex pasta recipe you’ve been dying to try.

Prioritize yourself and your needs

Your body needs fuel and it’s important to take the time to give it just that. Greiner says that may require waking up 15 minutes earlier to pack snacks for the day or cook yourself a filling breakfast. Nonetheless, it’ll pay off in the long run when that extra effort helps you stay focused and alert throughout the day.

Tips for eating on a budget

Adopting these three shopping habits suggested by Eisenhaur and Greiner can help students cook on a budget.

Meal plan

Meal planning not only saves time, but money, too. Eisenhaur suggests planning a week’s worth of meals that have coinciding ingredients. Then, the ingredients you buy are more likely to be used up entirely, rather than sitting around and going to waste. For instance, chicken cooked for dinner one night can be used on a sandwich for lunch a few days later.

Meal planning also helps avoid spending money on unnecessary items.

“It’s so easy to get to the grocery store and just pick-and-choose different things,” Eisenhaur said. “Then you get home and realize… you really just have a bunch of ingredients that don’t particularly go together.”

Search for coupons

Searching for coupons in newspapers is the go-to method for finding savings. Digital coupons through grocery store apps and rewards programs also feature savings opportunities. Greiner suggests first finding sales on protein and other ingredients, and then forming your meal plan around those discounted items.

Store brands are also great options for saving money; they’re often the cheaper option, but no less tasty.

Buy frozen fruits and vegetables

Fresh fruits and vegetables can be costly and spoil quickly — especially when they’re in season. Luckily, frozen alternatives come to the rescue. Packages of frozen fruits and vegetables offer multiple servings, are cheaper and are easy to use — fruit can be made into a smoothie while vegetables can be microwaved and eaten as a dinner side.

“Produce is frozen at peak ripeness, so it actually tends to have a higher nutrient content than some fresh produce due to the time it takes fresh produce to be transported,” Greiner said.

Recipes to try

Food blogs, websites and magazines show that there is no shortage of quick and easy recipes available online — these customizable “no-recipe recipes” are great starting points for chefs of any skill level.

YOGURT PARFAITS

This no-recipe recipe is less cooking, and more arranging of healthful ingredients. Eisenhaur recommends buying a large container of yogurt that can be used for multiple servings instead of individual yogurt cups. These parfaits make for great breakfast or snacking options.

Inspired by The Kitchn.

Ingredients:

Yogurt of your choice

Granola

Fruit of your choice (recommended strawberries, blueberries or raspberries)

Optional toppings include honey, maple syrup, and nuts

Directions:

1. Layer yogurt, granola and fruit in a bowl or cup.

2. Add optional toppings and enjoy immediately.

GRAIN BOWLS

Bowls are a nutritious meal that can be customized differently every time you make them. It’s an easy way to get protein, carbs and vegetables in a single meal — and since there’s no finger food, it’s suitable for fueling up while powering through a homework assignment.

Inspired by The Kitchn.

Ingredients:

Choose your favorite option in each of the following categories:

Grain: Microwave rice is sufficient and easy, but you can also use pasta. For a gluten-free option, try quinoa.

Protein: Chicken or beef are often used in bowls, but chickpeas, eggs, beans and tofu are other protein alternatives.

Vegetables: Anything you can find at the farmer’s market works for this category. Vegetables can be raw, steamed or roasted — it’s just a matter of preference.

Sauce/dressing: Sauces add an extra burst of flavor to a bowl, and can be drizzled on top or served on the side. Options include salsa, hummus, guacamole, a pre-bottled dressing or any other concoction your mind can think of.

Other toppings: Here is where you would get points for presentation on a Food Network show. Optional toppings include salad toppings, cheese, seeds and herbs.

Directions:

1. Mix-and-match ingredients to your liking or find recipes for specific cuisine-inspired bowls.

2. Combine all the ingredients together or place ingredients in a Pinterest-worthy arrangement.

OVERNIGHT OATS

Overnight oats are made by soaking rolled oats in the milk of your preference to create an oatmeal or pudding-like consistency.

There are many recipes online for overnight oats; most suggest an equal parts oats-to-milk ratio. By morning, the combination makes for a delicious breakfast that can be served hot or cold and make for a great on-the-go breakfast.

Inspired by The Kitchn.

Ingredients:

Old-fashioned rolled oats

Milk (Any type of milk, dairy or an alternative, works for this recipe)

Fruit of your choice

Optional mix-ins like chia seeds, cinnamon and peanut butter

Directions:

1. Combine all your ingredients into a container the night before you plan to eat them (fruit can be added before or after refrigeration, depending on preference) and place in a refrigerator.

2. Let rest overnight.

3. Serve cold or hot.