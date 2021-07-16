A local business got some love on the social media platform TikTok recently.

Cinnaholic Gourmet Cinnamon Rolls, a gourmet cinnamon roll bakery at 1831 Oregon Pike in Lancaster, was recently featured on Billy Welsby’s TikTok account. Posted Wednesday, the eight-second video showcasing the bakery had over 589,800 views, 56,140 likes and 10,600 shares.

Welsby, who runs the account @billywelsby123, is a college student from Spring Grove, York County. He found Cinnaholic in Lancaster through an advertisement on Facebook.

"It was super good," Welsby said. "I would go back and try something different."

Cinnaholic is not the first place in Lancaster that Welsby has featured on his TikTok account. He has also made videos featuring Oola Bowls and the Cartoon Network Hotel. The travel blogger’s account also mentions historical sites like Devil’s Den in Gettysburg, popular shopping malls like the King of Prussia Mall in Montgomery County, and other interesting sites like the Pagoda in Reading.

Welsby's love of travel, along with being a marketing major at Springfield College in Massachusetts, are partially to thank for the success of his wanderlust-focused account. Welsby has over 79,400 followers and his videos have amassed 3 million likes on TikTok.

Pennsylvania attractions are the most common subjects on his account, but Welsby also documents his travels in Maryland and New York.

"In the future, I wish to grow my platform and gain a larger audience that I can continue to share my favorite spots to travel to," Welsby said. "I also want to slowly branch out my page to states other than Pennsylvania and start potential collaborations with other travel related creators.”

Cinnaholic started in 2010 as an independent, locally owned franchise. The company appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2014. Since then, Cinnaholic has over 50 locations in the United States and Canada, but the Lancaster store is the only Pennsylvania location in the franchise.

Cinnaholic serves made-to-order, gourmet vegan cinnamon rolls and other baked goods. According to their website, all of Cinnaholic’s products are 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free.

Cinnaholic was not available to immediately provide comment as of press time.