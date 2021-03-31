For the first and second installments of this curry miniseries, we featured saucy (and maybe even slurpy) variations on the theme. In other words, a palpable gravy quotient that, if you really wanted to, you could drink the gravy. For Americans who learned to eat curry in Indian or Thai restaurants, saucy curries are the likely default, from Indian chicken tikka masala and lamb jalfrezi to Thai green curry shrimp and panang curry beef, wading in a pool of spiced coconut milk.

I’m reminded of a passage from “The Encyclopedia of Asian Food,” one of the many authoritative tomes from Australia-based cooking doyenne Charmaine Solomon. She writes “There are so many misconceptions about curry that I don’t quite know where to start to set the record straight.” She reminds us that not all curries are hot, and not every spice-forward dish is a curry.

And similarly, saucy (although lovely) is not the only way to get your curry on.

In the spirit of Solomon’s curry questing, we are going from wet to dry, on purpose. Dry in this case does not mean dried out. Imagine a thick sauce clinging to whatever is being curried as opposed to one that’s more sippable. If you’ve ever ordered the green bean-forward dish known as pad prik khing at a Thai restaurant, you have experienced a dry curry. Lesser known for Americans is kua kling, also dry on purpose, and known to be fiery hot.

For the purposes of this conversation, we’re doing a mix of the two, an admittedly unauthentic path but an opportunity to play with both heat level and protein partners. Whatever you decide, Thai red curry paste (readily available at conventional grocery stores and Asian markets; see box on B3 for details) is the driver, with a small supporting cast of flavor zipper uppers.

Over the past few weeks, I have taken dry curry out for several spins; the recipe notes that follow are the result of my kitchen tinkering. P.S. I highly recommend the extra add-ons for the table, which are both cooling and a welcome contrast in texture and color.

THAI-STYLE DRY RED CURRY

Recipe from Kim O'Donnel.

Makes 3 to 4 servings, if served with rice.

Kitchen notes:

This dish comes together on the stovetop in about 3 minutes, so be sure to have rice cooked and prep everything before heating your pan. Although best eaten right away, this curry can be reheated in a microwave.

The heat level is medium, or three stars out of five on a spicy scale. If this sounds too intense for your palate, adjust accordingly. (I do not recommend less than 3 tablespoons of curry paste.)

Without the liquid cushion of coconut milk, the curry paste is more susceptible to smoking (and infusing your nostrils). To minimize, open a window and/or turn on the exhaust fan before cooking and adjust the heat as needed after the curry paste has been added.

A tofu and pineapple variation follows main recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons neutral oil

1 pound animal protein of choice: beef, chicken or pork, very thinly sliced or peeled shrimp, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper OR 1/2 pound protein with 1/2 pound green beans or snow peas

3 to 4 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon water

2 teaspoons fish sauce or soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon light brown or granulated sugar

Zest of 1 lime

Optional add-ons: A small handful of sliced radishes; 1/2 medium cucumber, sliced or diced; chopped fresh cilantro; 1/2 cup chopped pineapple; unsalted chopped peanuts

Directions:

1. Get your wok or large (12 to 14-inch) skillet good and hot over high heat. (If a bead of water vaporizes within 2 seconds of contact, it’s hot enough.)

2. Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the oil into the pan, tilting until the surface is coated. Add the protein and with tongs or an offset slotted spatula, quickly and continuously scoop and toss, until cooked through, about 2 minutes.

3. Transfer to a bowl (and keep it close by) and lower the heat to medium-low.

4. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil, the curry paste, ginger, water, fish sauce and sugar, immediately stirring upon contact.

5. Increase the heat to medium-high and return the protein to the pan, quickly tossing until thoroughly coated, about 1 minute. If using half protein, half green beans, add the beans or peas now.

6. Finish with the lime zest, tossing once more until evenly distributed.

7. Eat hot, with rice and any or all of the add-on garnishes.

TOFU (AND PINEAPPLE, IF YOU LIKE) VARIATION

1 14-ounce package extra firm or firm tofu packed in water, preferably organic or non-GMO

3 tablespoons neutral oil

1/2 cup pineapple, chopped (optional)

Directions:

1. To press and drain the tofu, remove from the package, discard the water and place on a dinner plate. Set a small plate on top, then weigh down with a heavy object (like a can of tomatoes or jar of jam) to press and release the water. Let sit for 15 to 20 minutes. Pour off the water. Pat dry on both sides with a paper towel.

2. Slice the block of tofu in half horizontally. Cut each half into 16 to 20 1-inch cubes. Transfer the cubes to a bowl and add 1 tablespoon of neutral oil, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of ground black pepper. Gently mix until the tofu is evenly coated.

3. Heat a wok or large skillet and add 1 more tablespoon of oil as directed in step 2 of the main recipe. Add the tofu and do not disturb with any utensils for the first 2 minutes, as we’re looking to brown the first side. You may vigorously shake the pan by the handles to agitate the tofu; when you see browning, turn or toss (I really like an offset spatula for this purpose.) Don’t worry if some of the tofu sticks; use your turning utensil to scrape any stuck-on bits and feel free to continue to shake the pan to keep the tofu moving. Continue to cook until 2 sides are lightly golden, then transfer to a bowl.

4. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil and fry the curry paste and seasonings as directed in step 4 of the main recipe. Return the tofu and the pineapple (if using) until thoroughly coated.