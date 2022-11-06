Kurt Kolaja was showing his film about the wild ponies of Chincoteangue when he queued up a trailer of his next project. A few seconds in, about a quarter of the audience said hell no. Hands up. Heads turned away from the screen.

“And 75% were like, ‘YES! Finally someone does something for us,’” Kolaja says.

He released “Scrapple Road” last month online. The world premiere is coming to the heart of the scrapple belt, Saturday, Nov. 12 at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse.

Kolaja grew up in northwest Pennsylvania and worked for decades throughout the mid-Atlantic as a television news photographer before scrapple came into his life. His wife Elise picked up a block in their hometown in Maryland’s Eastern Shore. That started a yearslong exploration.

“I didn’t go after this to be some sort of scrapple expert. I went after this and it’s kind of a journey,” he says. “I’m just a guy on the road knocking on doors trying to figure out this thing.”

His quest to learn more about Pennsylvania Dutch’s mystery meat led him to Mitch Wolfe, the man who sings “Scrapple Love.” He went to places like Stoltzfus Meats in Intercourse, a diner in Southern New Jersey, a butcher in Maryland and to a Philadelphia restaurant with a James Beard-nominated chef.

Kolaja does just about everything himself, from filming to editing. After six years, he released “Scrapple Road” online in October, just around the time folks are in the mood for scrapple.

When he reached out for a screening at Zoetropolis, Cheila Huettner immediately thought it was a good fit. When picking events for the theater, she tries to feature local filmmakers and local topics.

Whether you like scrapple or not, there is common ground.

“Everyone can appreciate a movie about scrapple,” she says.

Kolaja shared more about the film and passed the scrapple test. This conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

LNP | LancasterOnline: Some people have strong opinions about how they like their scrapple. Can I ask you about your perfect scrapple?

Kurt Kolaja: Are you talking about how it’s prepared in the pan?

I have a bunch of quick questions. How thick do you slice it?

I’m going to go with 11/32nd of an inch. That’s not too thick and it’s not too thin. Somewhere in there and reasonably crispy. I don’t like it too doughy. Nothing on it, thank you very much. If you want to put that in a sandwich with an egg, that’s fine. If you want to put cheddar cheese on top of it, great stuff right there, full stop.

What time of day are you eating your perfect scrapple?

I probably would fall in line and say I’m a breakfast guy.

I want to talk about your film. But do you mind if I give you a short scrapple quiz, too?

This ought to be fun. Go on.

What is pudding?

In terms of scrapple, it would be a lesser, congealed scrapple.

My definition is meat that’s cooked down and ground up. That’s the stuff that’s mixed up with the flour and stock to make scrapple.

So I’m not far off!

How about panhaus? What’s that?

It’s scrapple but call it something else.

Correct. What’s livermush?

It’s a cousin to scrapple. It’s more of a liver base.

I’ve heard people refer to it as a southern scrapple, perhaps because it has cornmeal in it as opposed to flour. How about goetta?

You’re going to bounce into that as you go west, Chicago, Detroit.

Ohio-ish. You did good on the quiz. Pat yourself on the back. In your travels, have you come up with the best place to find scrapple?

I have.

Where is it?

I’m not telling. A. I’m not here to judge. I’ll let others decide what is best for them. But I’ll tell you, there was a surprise. I was very surprised to see the quality of scrapple that came out of southern New Jersey. A little tiny shop outside of Glassboro, one of those pork shops. Boy, they have good scrapple. Holy moly.

If you want really top-shelf scrapple then you’ll find yourself sitting at Elwood in Philadelphia made by a chef named Adam Diltz. He’s one of those guys who’s really gifted in the kitchen. He makes an amuse-bouche that’s venison scrapple served in deer antlers.

Why make a film about scrapple?

Curiosity. I just find it interesting to go out and get lost. Learn about people and places. I don’t have to go to New Zealand to find something interesting.

I thought, golly, this potentially could be a story that people in the mid-Atlantic would rally around.

It’s usually a uniter. But there are some people who are like, ‘N.O.’ How did you pick where to film?

I start by going to the grocery store and see who makes the stuff. I dial up the big gun in scrapple production and they want nothing to do with me. Finally, I get to a small mom and pop operation that says yes. OK I’ll go there.

How did Stoltzfus Meats make the cut?

They welcomed me in. (Myron Stoltzfus) was great. We had a great chat, we had great fun. I knew at least that much about scrapple that I better, by golly, go to Lancaster.

What still sticks with you about your visit to Stoltzfus Meats?

The recipe differs from the recipe from the recipe in Delaware or here in Maryland. At Stoltzfus, it’s more corn-forward than any place else I’ve experienced. You can see it. It’s a yellower product than gray.

The other thing that sticks out was just how nice the people were. The other thing that sticks out touring Lancaster is just how drop-dead beautiful it is.

Why do people have such strong opinions about scrapple?

It’s probably because of misplaced conception. I think it’s more of a, ‘Eww. I bet I don’t like it and therefore I don’t.’

And on the love side?

They like it because they grew up with it and there’s some ownership. ‘Nobody else gets this like we get this. And boy, we get it.’