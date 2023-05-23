Just in time for Memorial Day weekend comes a craft beer collaboration brewed by veterans to support veterans in Pennsylvania.

"Adapt And Overcome: Got Your Six," a hazy pale ale, will be released this weekend throughout the state, including four breweries in Lancaster County. Proceeds from beer sales go to Keystone Military Families’ work supporting veterans.

This is the fourth year for a Pennsylvania Veterans’ Collaboration Beer. This year’s pale ale includes ingredients from veteran-owned businesses, says Breweries in Pennsylvania. Some of the hops come from GEMS Farm Hops in Carlisle. The grain and malt are from Deer Creek Malthouse in Glen Mills.

In Lancaster County, the beer will be on tap at Artifice Ales & Mead in Manheim, Black Forest Brewery in Ephrata, Cox Brewing Co. in Elizabethtown and Rural City Beer Co. in Reamstown.

Lancaster Water Week also has two charity collaboration beers. This year's week of action to protect streams and rivers from Lancaster Conservancy is June 2-10.

Our Tour Brewery, Lancaster, and Pour Man’s Brewing Co., Ephrata, created Conestoga, an American pale ale, and Coalico, a dark lager. Cans are available at both breweries plus beer distributors in the area. A dollar for each beer will be donated to the conservancy.