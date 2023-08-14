If you’re a Turkey Hill devotee, some of Hess Auction Group’s recent listings might just be “udderly” perfect for you.

Three life-sized cow milking simulators are among 401 items to be featured in a collection of surplus Turkey Hill Dairy items. (The auction is unrelated to recent news about closing Turkey Hill Minit Market locations.) While most items come from the dairy farm in Manor Township, some specific items are from the Turkey Hill Experience attraction in Columbia, such as the milking simulators.

“That specific item was originally used here at the Turkey Hill Experience as part of the guest interactives,” Bob Adams, general manager, said. Each cow milking simulator has high bids of $375, $275 and $150 as of Aug. 11.

Other one-of-a-kind memorabilia items include an ice cream flavor board, a Turkey Hill adirondack chair, Turkey Hill ice coolers, an ice cream vending cart and a soft serve ice cream machine. Most items are listed in good working condition.

The collection also features industrial items, such as conveyor rollers, floor grates and folding carts.

For interested Turkey Hill super-fans, preliminary biddings can be made online until the auction goes live at 9 a.m., Aug. 9. Bidders can attend the live auction online or in-person, at 2601 River Rd., Conestoga, PA. For more information and to see other listings visit hessauctiongroup.hibid.com.