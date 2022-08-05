A Lancaster County cheesemaker brought home national awards for two types of soft cheese.

Savencia Cheese USA, which has a plant in New Holland, was recognized in the American Cheese Society’s competition.

The company’s Dorothy Comeback Cow won third place in the soft-ripened cow milk category.

Alouette Garlic & Herb Spreadable Cheese won third place in the fresh unripened cheese with flavor added category.

The society’s annual competition usually receives more than 2,000 entries in the competition from makers around the country. The contest took a break during the pandemic and returned with the group’s annual conference, held in Portland, Oregon, July 20-23.

This isn’t the first recognition for Savencia’s cheese.

In 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, Savencia’s Supreme brie oval and single-serve brie bites earned second and third place respectively in the soft cheese category. Its Chavrie plain goat cheese log won first in the goat milk cheese category.

In the 2019 American Cheese Society contest, Smithfield un-whipped cream cheese won second place and Smithfield whipped cream cheese won third place in the cow milk mascarpone and cream cheese category. Dorothy Comeback Cow (made in Illinois at the time) also won a third place award.

In 2018, the best in show award in the World Championship Cheese Contest went to an Esquirrou, a raw sheep’s milk cheese Savencia imports from the Pyrenees region of France.

