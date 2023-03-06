This story was originally published March 2 and has been updated with details about the first round of voting.

Pennsylvania’s craft beer bracket is back this March with a local brewery in the championship.

Breweries in Pennsylvania created the Malt Mania contest to find the best brewery in the state. The first round of 64 breweries were picked from the state’s more than 400 breweries using ratings in Untappd, a beer app. Then, it became a popularity contest with votes accepted online daily.

Named in the first round were Moo-Duck Brewery, Elizabethtown; Raney Cellars Brewing Co., Millersville; Our Town Brewery, Lancaster; Collusion Tap Works, York, with a taproom in Lititz and Pour Man’s Brewing, Ephrata. Last year, Pour Man’s won the contest, then called Beer Madness.

Pour Man's, in the Mosaic region, was the only Lancaster brewery to advance into the second round. Voting for this round ends Friday, March 10.

Voting for the beer bracket ends Friday, April 1. The winner will be announced Monday, April 3.

MORE: Lancaster Brewers Guild unveils new Ale Trail Passport

MORE: Pour Man's Brewing Co. to open downtown Ephrata taproom

MORE: How much works goes into making that glass of delicious beer? We decided to find out