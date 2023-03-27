This story was originally published March 2 and has been updated with details about the most recent round of voting.

Pennsylvania’s craft beer bracket is back this March, and a local brewery made it to the championship.

Pour Man's was the only Lancaster brewery to advance into the second round. The Ephrata brewery is now up against Hidden River Brewing Co. in Douglassville, Berks County. Voting for this round ends Friday, March 31.

Breweries in Pennsylvania created the Malt Mania contest to find the best brewery in the state. The first round of 64 breweries were picked from the state’s more than 400 breweries using ratings in Untappd, a beer app. Then, it became a popularity contest with votes accepted online daily.

Named in the first round were Moo-Duck Brewery, Elizabethtown; Raney Cellars Brewing Co., Millersville; Our Town Brewery, Lancaster; Collusion Tap Works, York, with a taproom in Lititz and Pour Man’s Brewing, Ephrata. Last year, Pour Man’s won the contest, then called Beer Madness.

Voting for the beer bracket ends Friday, April 1. The winner will be announced Monday, April 3.

