In Pennsylvania’s craft beer bracket, it’s down to a lager-focused Lancaster County brewery vs. an IPA-heavy Adams County brewery.

Voting’s open through Friday to crown Pour Man’s Brewing, Ephrata, or FourScore Beer Co., Gettysburg, the champion.

Breweries in Pennsylvania, a trade group, created the Beer Madness contest to find the best brewery in the state. The first round of 64 breweries were picked from the state’s more than 300 breweries using ratings in Untappd, a beer app. Then, it became a popularity contest with votes accepted online daily.

Named in the first round were Our Town Brewery, Lancaster; Funk Brewing, Emmaus, with a brewpub in Elizabethtown and Collusion Tap Works, York, with a taproom in Lititz.

Moo-Duck Brewery, Elizabethtown, made it to the next round.

Pour Man’s made it all the way to the championship, which has been “pretty amazing,” says Ryan Foltz, owner and head brewer.

The recognition comes as the three-year-old brewery’s following grows, he says. That’s partly due to the relationships made at the brewery on South Reading Road and as co-owner Sam Son distributes beer in the region.

It’s also partly due to the recent focus on lagers, beers that both customers and the brewers like, Foltz says. The plan is to keep the draft list 75 percent lagers.

“It’s the thing we do the best,” he says.

To do that, the brewhouse at Pour Man’s is adding more fermenters, increasing brewing capacity by 30 percent, Foltz says. New horizontal lager tanks to make more lager, faster. The taproom will also have changes to the bar and a new garage door by the patio, hopefully by summertime, he says.

Voting for the beer bracket ends Friday, April 1. The winner will be announced Monday, April 4.

Beyond the bracket, the brewery started a county brewer’s guild last year. Since its inception, four new members joined: Compass Mill Tap House, Warwick Township; Rural City Beer Co. (former Union Barrel Works), Reamstown; Starview Brews, Columbia, and Black Forest Brewery, Ephrata.

The group released its second collaboration County Wide 2, a hoppy bock, last week at 19 member breweries.

Next up for Lancaster County Brewers Guild is a county ale trail, Foltz says. Member breweries will finalize the details in April for a craft beer passport that can be turned in for prizes.