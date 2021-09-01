How much food can you grow on a quarter acre? A lot more than you might think, as newbie farmer Jess Herlein discovered this summer. After five years of tending her backyard garden in Lancaster city, Herlein — along with her husband, Brad — took her plant passion to the next level and rented farmland in Millersville. “Every year I was getting more into growing my own food,” Herlein says. “I had come to love the idea of small-scale farming.”

Largely self-taught, Herlein said that she learned by example from both sets of grandparents while growing up in New Holland.

“One set of grandparents were farmers, the others were homesteaders, in both Farmersville and New Holland,” Herlein says. “I grew up hearing the stories of my grandparents growing a lot of their own food and sharing with their neighbors.”

Earlier this year, the couple found a spot to realize their dream, a parcel formerly occupied by a no-till corn farmer on the campus of Immerse International, an English language school, and Brother Sun Microfarm was born. The name, Herlein said, is inspired by the hymn “All Creatures of our God and King,” in which “Brother Sun” is a central character.

“I love the way the hymn talks about nature being part of a family,” Herlein says. “It captures that care for the Earth, which is part of our motivation for starting the farm.”

In the spring, the couple planted a mix of vegetables and flowers amounting to “between 35 and 40 different crops,” which they have been selling on a weekly basis since June.

“I love the feeling of going to a produce stand and there is a variety,” Herlein says. “I realize it’s not the most economically efficient (business) model, but I do love that feeling of bounty and hopefully it’s motivating for someone who may be interested in trying different things to cook and eat.”

Although she admits that business has been “kinda slow” for the first season, Herlein is hopeful to apply the many lessons learned for next year.

“I had a hard time conceptualizing how much I was going to plant this spring,” Herlein says. “I planted way too much lettuce and not enough eggplant.”

As summer inches closer to fall (the stand will remain open until Oct. 16), Herlein sums up her first microfarming stint this way: “Gardening is a lot of work. It’s a labor of love, but the return is always a surprise. It’s always more than what you put into it. It’s a miracle, that just a few months ago, this land was just weeds. It’s amazing what you can grow in such a small space.”