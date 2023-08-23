Justin Ilkhanoff’s passion for food is evident.

A graduate of Manheim Township, Ilkhanoff studied culinary arts at The Culinary Institute of America, as well as the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center. He previously worked as a line cook at Willow Valley Communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. More recently, he dove into the world of fine dining as a line cook at the Lancaster Country Club, which he describes as, “an awesome experience… I give them a lot of credit for teaching me everything.”

Now, at just 23 years old, Ilkhanoff has opened his own food truck — Traveling J’s. Since opening in June of this year, the truck’s menu has been heavily inspired by his love of travel, according to Ilkhanoff.

Here, Ilkhanoff shares a bit about how he came to start a food truck. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What can folks expect from Traveling J’s Food Truck?

My food is a take on Middle Eastern food, but a Middle Eastern fusion. So you’ve got regions from North Africa mixed into my food. You’ve got the Middle East, like Israel, Palestine, and then you have a little bit of Greece in there. A little bit of Mediterranean influence, too.

I've traveled the Middle East before. I spent time in Israel, I spent time in Palestine, I spent time in Morocco, and I spent time in Tunisia — and all of that food inspired me to want to do Middle Eastern food in my area. I have Middle Eastern roots in me, from Iran. That's where my family came from; I'm technically first generation here on my dad's side.

On my food truck, you will not find anything canned or anything already pre-done. Everything that I do on my truck is 100% scratch. Everything is homemade. My falafel, my hummus, my baba ganoush, my tzatziki, my Greek salad — everything is fresh. Everything is fresh from the garden.

What are your most popular items?

Right now, it's the harissa-marinated fried chicken sandwich. And my falafel with pita.

And what is your personal favorite on the menu?

I love the fried chicken sandwich. I just really love making that. It's so fun to make.

Have you always enjoyed cooking?

Cooking has always been my passion. I just love feeding people, providing them with good food. What got me into starting my own thing was that I wanted to just be creative, to have full creativity with the menu and showcase my food that I've always loved in Lancaster.

What was the path to opening your own food truck business, especially at a young age?

At my age, I just wanted to make a difference… My dad always says, “You can do anything, son, that you put your mind to.” And this is what I put my mind to for a while now — [I’ve] always want[ed] to have my own food truck, be my own boss. But I had to work to get to where I wanted to be, to reach that goal. It's not over yet. There's still more to come.

Where did the name Traveling J’s Food Truck come from?

I've always had a passion for traveling to different places in the world to just get more ideas and just learn about myself. And the name J’s is my name, Justin… I have a love for traveling and that's what has shaped me to be who I am… A lot of [my travels have] inspired cooking, food, and just overall myself, just learning a lot about myself… I feel like with the traveling I've done, I get better with my food.

I was just in Greece for a week, and I was perfecting my tzatziki sauce. When I had it over there, I was like, Wow, this is amazing. There's only three ingredients in it there — just Greek yogurt, cucumber, and plenty of garlic. And I fixed it here. I made it the exact same way, and it tastes like what I just had when I was in Greece. I love traveling because I like to learn where things originated and learn from other people.

What does food mean to you, personally?

To me, food is something that brings people closer together. Just sitting down, having a nice meal, just talking — food is a very personal subject to me. Because I've experienced food in other parts of the world, I've cooked different things, I've had many failed attempts with cooking, but I keep improving on it. Basically, for me, food is life, actually.