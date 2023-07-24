A Lancaster County cheesemaker won top marks again for soft and smoked cheese in a national competition.

Savencia Cheese USA, which has a plant in New Holland, received four awards in the American Cheese Society’s competition.

Dorothy Holy Smoke won first place in the smoked cow milk cheese category.

Alouette Spinach & Artichoke soft spreadable cheese won first place in the fresh unripened cheese with flavor added category.

Savencia’s brie and Comeback Cow both won third place in the soft-ripened cow milk cheese category.

The society’s annual competition usually receives more than 2,000 entries in the competition from makers around the country. This year’s awards were announced last week at the group’s annual conference in Iowa.

The top best in show cheese came from Pennsylvania. St. Malachi is a farmstead cow milk cheese made by The Farm at Doe Run in Coatesville. The cheesemaker also won awards for Hickory on the Hill, Mayfly, Willow, Runnymede, Old Red and Creamery Collection Batch #37.

Other Pennsylvania winners are Calkins Creamery in Honesdale (Noblette and Noble Road), Pleasant Lane Farms Creamery in Latrobe (Quark Cheese and cow's milk feta), Pennland Pure in Hancock (Sharpsburg Cheddar), Goot Essa in Howard (Emanuel Vom Tal Kase) and Goat Rodeo Farm & Dairy in Allison Park (Hootenanny).

Savencia’s cheese has won awards in the past, including the World Dairy Expo Championship and the World Championship Cheese Contest.