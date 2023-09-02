Spring House Brewing Co. brought home another medal. This award is a gold medal from the U.S. Open Beer Championship for its Waiting on a Breakthrough beer in the American barley wine category.

The Lancaster brewery was one of just seven in Pennsylvania and the only one in Lancaster County to win a medal. The winners were named at the U.S. Open Beer Championship in Oxford, Ohio.

Breweries from Maui to Miami entered more than 9,000 beers in more than 170 styles to find the best. The grand national champion went to Toppling Goliath Brewing. The Decorah, Iowa brewery won four gold medals.

The winning local beer is a black barleywine made with Indonesian vanilla beans with a 13 percent ABV. The beer has a 4.07 out of 5 rating on Untappd. Fans called it strong but not harsh and dangerously smooth. “Vanilla, blueberry, toffee, slight maple, vanilla chocolate, and a hint of plum,” wrote one reviewer.

The beer can’s art, designed by Becca Crowley, was part of Spring House’s artist series.

The brewery shared the news on its social media with a photo of the winning brewers and their year’s medals, including a silver from the World Beer Cup and first place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Here are the other winners in Pennsylvania:

Gold medals:

Seitz Heritage Pilsner from Two Rivers Brewing, Easton, in the Bohemian pilsner category.

Muchos Mahalos from Brew Gentlemen, Braddock, in the American berry/fruit beer category.

Depth Hast No Bounds Vanilla from Chatty Monks, West Reading, in the barrel aged strong stout/porter specialty category.

Silver medals:

Black Sheep from Brü Daddy’s Brewing Co., Allentown, in the schwarzbier category.

Malt Mania Smoked Helles from Two Rivers Brewing, Easton, in the Smoked beer/rauch beer category.

Ameli from Cellar Works Brewing Co., Sarver, in the barrel aged brett/wild beer.

Grodziskie from Wallenpaupack Brewing Co., Hawley, in the historical beer, grodziskie category.

Bronze medals:

Garden Party from Brew Gentlemen, Braddock, in the vegetable beer category.

Want food stories, recipes and local restaurant information sent to your inbox? Sign up for our free weekly Food newsletter here.