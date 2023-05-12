Spring House Brewing Co. brought home a silver medal from the World Beer Cup for its Commander Salamander beer in the specialty Berliner-style weisse category.

The Lancaster brewery was one of just five in Pennsylvania and the only one in Lancaster County to win a medal. The winners were announced Wednesday at the Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville.

Judges from 26 countries evaluated more than 10,000 beers to find the best.

The winning beer is a kumquat cucumber lime sour with a 4.5 percent ABV. It has a silver medal and a 3.66 out of 5 rating on Untappd. Fans called it refreshing and easy-drinking. “I feel like I should be out sitting on my hammock,” wrote one reviewer.

The brewery shared the news on its social media stories Thursday giving a cheers to the winning brewers.

Here are the other winners in Pennsylvania:

Gold medals:

O.G. Pils from Von C Brewing, Norristown, in the American-style pilsner category.

Four Threads from Cinderlands Beer., Pittsburgh, in the brett beer category.

Silver medal:

Red Ale Eddy from Brü Daddy’s Brewing Co., Allentown, in the Irish-style red ale category.

Bronze medal:

Can of Worms from Necromancer Brewing Co., Pittsburgh, in the extra special bitter category.