The most unique logo in craft beer was made in Lancaster County.

Ryan Keates of Lancaster’s Foxduck Design won a platinum crushie award in the Craft Beer Marketing Awards for his design for New Trail Brewing Co., Williamsport.

Keates has designed for the brewery since his time working at the company’s bar while studying graphic design at Penn College of Technology at Williamsport. He continued that design work as one of the co-owners of Foxduck, a Lancaster graphic design and screen printing company with a retail store on King Street.

The logo is a juxtaposition of a nature trail and a boot print. With the addition of a tree and hops, the design symbolizes ideas like growth, a journey and staying active, Keates says.

Judges called the boot print logo clever, catchy and beautiful.

The awards recognize and celebrate the importance of craft beer artwork, culture, retail marketing and design from most creative brewery mural to best logo typography.

Other southcentral Pennsylvania winners included Tröegs Independent Brewing, Hershey, with two awards for best can design with Brian Phillips Creative, and one award for best original video/series.

Foxduck creates Lancaster-focused designs while working with clients around the country. The roster includes craft alcohol companies in the region including Thistle Finch’s Burley Bar (branding), Wyndridge Farm (flagship cider can design) and Gearhouse Brewing Co. (branded gear).