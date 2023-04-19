Most mornings, Randy Grossman leaves his Plum Street townhouse and crosses over to Passenger Roastery & Coffee Bar for a beverage and a sift through the newspaper. He leaves his two Newfoundland dogs, Cedric and Minnie, on the covered porch to watch him as he takes on his morning ritual.

Despite this consistency, Grossman is adventurous in his tastes — even subscribing to Passenger’s monthly coffee collection.

One of his memorable warm-weather orders: Combinations like espresso, tonic water and fruity flavors.

The idea of espresso and tonic water in a single glass makes many folks tilt their heads, as evidenced by the numerous customers genuinely intrigued by what was going on behind the bar. However, the espresso tonic beverage — iced, with a balanced bitterness and sweetness from the tonic water, and often enhanced by citrus or berry accouterments — has earned a place all its own among the global coffee menu.

“I never take sugar in coffee, but this works,” Grossman says about the espresso tonic. This notion is something that Lancaster cafes are catching onto, with a handful of staples across the city offering the beverage year-round or seasonally.

A global trend

In places like Melbourne, Australia, which is often touted as one of the world’s most esteemed coffee cultures, espresso tonics are a dime a dozen. This may be due, in part, to the warmer weather that graces those down under compared to Pennsylvania, making more room for iced beverages. But it also goes to show the windward direction that coffee trends may travel.

At Lancaster’s Square One Coffee Roasters on Duke Street, barista Allison Stotz served up a creamy, bubbly espresso tonic with a splash of simple syrup and fresh-squeezed lemon. This classic iteration is emboldened by the shop’s homemade tonic, something that caters to the cafe’s innate playfulness behind the bar.

Stotz believes that the introduction of lavender flavors to the coffee world paved the way for fruitier, potentially bubblier coffee drinks.

“What it’s becoming now is a specialty craft beverage,” she says about the espresso tonic, a coffee soda of sorts.

Coffee, like wine, has natural tasting notes. Stotz, with her six years of barista experience, likes to acknowledge these tasting notes and pair particular roasts with flavors that enhance them. For example, a cherry cold brew tonic might play to the cherry notes in a certain cold brew, or a rosemary espresso tonic might cater to warm notes in a winter-friendly iced drink.

Whatever the season, having access to espresso tonics grants another afternoon pick-me-up option for those who like to avoid milk (or milk alternatives) after lunch — as is the penchant of those who prescribe to traditional Italian norms, or simply have sensitive stomachs.

If you’re feeling frisky, Stotz suggests ordering an espresso tonic to go on a nice sunny day, heading home, and throwing a shot of gin in it for a little something special.

All of that only adds to the espresso tonic's usefulness as a morning ritual when cappuccinos and Americanos just don’t fit the bill.

A touch of fruit

Over on Pine Street, Lancaster Pie and Coffee (which first opened in March) offers the option to add blackberry syrup to your espresso tonic. This further cuts the bitterness from the tonic’s quinine, a chemical that comes from the bark of the cinchona, or quina, plant. While preparing an espresso tonic, Nathan Patterson-Miller had some words of wisdom for people who are thinking of trying the beverage. You do have to like tonic water in and of itself, he says, and don’t add cream (apparently, the tonic curdles the cream, crushing any Creamsicle dreams customers may have had).

Lancaster Pie and Coffee is rooted in the classics, like an apple pie reminiscent of your grandmother’s, but it does uplevel some offerings with translations that cater to the adventurous of the bunch. According to Patterson-Miller, “We take those same techniques and add them to something new.” In short, a good espresso pull and a fruity flavor to cut the bitterness of its rich, dark taste keeps to the classic, and the tonic water translates the drink into something quite literally refreshing.

Back at Passenger’s Plum Street location, Grossman says he’s lived in quite a few different places, but that Lancaster has something special. That’s in part due to its coffee, and not just Passenger’s.

“This city has a really good coffee culture,” Grossman says.

Perhaps the Newfoundlands who watch him from across the street have their own reasons for enjoying Lancaster, but Grossman sure credits at least some of his love for the city to surprising coffee flavors that start his day on a good note.